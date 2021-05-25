Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 3rd T20I - May 26th, 2021

The third T20I between Ireland Women and Scotland Women will take place at the Civil Service Ground in Belfast on Wednesday.

After a poor outing in the first game, Ireland Women hit back with a sensational batting performance in the second T20I, courtesy of Gaby Lewis' 39-ball 47. With the duo of Shauna Kavanagh and Orla Prendergast also getting some runs under their belts, the Irish registered a total out of Scotland's reach. With the series on the line, the Ireland Women will need their bowlers, who did well in the previous game, to fire once again.

Scotland Women, on the other hand, were abject with both the bat and ball in the second match. While their bowlers couldn't withstand the intent shown by the Irish batters, their own batting unit couldn't get going as they succumbed to a heavy loss. All eyes will be on captain Kathryn Bryce, who will be key in the top-order for Scotland. Although they will start the game as underdogs, Scotland have shown what they're capable of doing in the series by winning the first T20I.

Squads to choose from

Ireland Women

Laura Delany, Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Jenny Sparrow, Rebecca Stokell

Scotland Women

Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ikra Farooq, Abtaha Maqsood, Samantha Haggo, Katie Mcgill, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Katherine Fraser, Ellen Watson, Megan McColl

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland Women

Gaby Lewis, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Shauna Kavanagh, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning, Cara Murray and Amy Hunter

Scotland Women

Sarah Bryce, Ailsa Lister, Kathryn Bryce, Becky Glen, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sam Haggo, Katie McGill, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Abbi Aitken-Drummond and Megan McColl

Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, 3rd T20I

Date & Time: 26th May 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the batters did enjoy the ball coming onto the bat early on. However, they will need to be on their toes against the pacers, who should get the ball to move around a bit. With the pitch slightly being on the slower side, the spinners are also expected to play a major part. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with anything above 100 being a competitive total.

Ireland Women vs Scotland Women 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IR-W vs SC-W 3rd T20I Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kavanagh, L Paul, G Lewis, R Stokell, K McGill, K Bryce, O Prendergast, L Delany, C Raack, K Fraser and M McColl

Captain: L Delany. Vice-captain: K Bryce

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bryce, L Paul, G Lewis, A Lister, K McGill, K Bryce, O Prendergast, L Delany, C Raack, K Fraser and M McColl

Captain: K Bryce. Vice-captain: G Lewis