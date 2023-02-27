IRN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ACC ODI Men's Challenge, Match 10

The 10th match of the ACC ODI Men's Challenge will see Bahrain (BAH) and Iran (IRN) lock horns at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Tuesday, February 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IRN vs BAH Dream11 prediction.

Bahrain have been sensational in the ACC Men's Challengers so far, winning both of their games by a big margin. They come into this game on the back of a brilliant batting performance, with their bowlers also beginning to find their groove in this tournament.

They come across an upbeat Iran side that beat Bhutan in the previous round of fixtures. Although they will start as the underdogs, Iran will bank on the likes of Afarin and Masood to step up in what is a must-win game for them.

All in all, an entertaining game is on the cards with valuable points up for grabs.

IRN vs BAH Match Details

Bahrain and Iran face off in Match 10 of the ACC ODI Men's Challenge 2023. The game is set to take place at 8.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IRN vs BAH, ACC ODI Men's Challenge 2023

Date and Time: February 28, 2023, 8.00 am IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

IRN vs BAH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bahrain injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bahrain.

Bahrain probable playing 11

Prashanth Kurup, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Junaid Aziz, Sohail Ahmed, Haider Ali Butt (c), Ahmed Bin Nasir, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid, and Zeeshan Abbas

Iran injury/team news

No injury concerns for Iran.

Iran probable playing 11

Yousef Shadzehisarjou, Emran Shahbakhsh, Abbas Ali Raeisi, Arshad Mazarzei (wk), Zahed Afarin, Ali Mohammadipour, Abdo Ebrahimipour (c), Nader Zahediafzal, Abdol Ebrahimipour, Masood Jayezeh, and Dadrahman Raeisi.

IRN vs BAH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shahbaz Badar (178(144) in the previous game)

Shahbaz Badar was the star of the show in Bahrain's win over Maldives as he scored a 144-ball 178 at the top order. Badar is an aggressive batter who is well and truly capable of scoring big runs at a healthy strike rate. With his counterpart Mazarzei not in the best of form, Badar stands out as the top pick for your IRN vs BAH Dream11 prediction team in this department.

Top Batter Pick

Abbas Ali Raeisi (22(49) in the previous game)

Abbas Ali Raeisi has shown glimpses of his ability in this tournament with scores of 22 and 0 so far. He is one of Iran's best batter and is likely to bat at number three. With Raeisi showing signs of form in the previous game, he is a good pick for your IRN vs BAH Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abdo Ebrahimipour (37(69) & 2/17 in the previous game)

Abdo Ebrahimipour was brilliant against Bhutan, scoring 37 runs and picking up two wickets. While he has been inconsistent with the bat, Abdo has four wickets in two matches, holding him in good stead. Given his all-round skill set, Abdo is a fine pick for your IRN vs BAH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ali Dawood (2/16 in the previous game)

Bahrain's strike bowler Ali Dawood has done well in this tournament so far, picking up three wickets at an average of 16.33. He is known for his effectiveness with the new ball and can hold his own in the death overs as well.

With the conditions also favoring Dawood, he is a must-have in your IRN vs BAH Dream11 prediction team.

IRN vs BAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Zahed Afarin

Zahed Afarin has been Iran's best player in the tournament with seven wickets and 51 runs to his name. While he is one of Iran's best batters, Afarin's real value lies with the ball. He has already picked up a five-wicket haul earlier in the season, holding him in good stead.

Given his form, Afarin is a viable captaincy pick for your IRN vs BAH Dream11 prediction team.

Prashanth Kurup

Prashanth Kurup is another talented Bahrain batter who has shown glimpses of his ability so far. Kurup has scores of 27 (66) and 15 (17) in this tournament, which are slightly underwhelming. However, Kurup is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order and can be backed as a captaincy choice in your IRN vs BAH Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IRN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Junaid Aziz 75(77) in the previous game Zahed Afarin 2/19 in the previous game Masood Jayezeh 31(38) in the previous game Shahbaz Badar 178(144) in the previous game Abdul Majid 2/7 in the previous game

IRN vs BAH match expert tips for ACC ODI Men's Challenge 2023

Masood Jayezeh had a wonderful outing against Bhutan, scoring 31 runs and picking up four wickets. Jayezeh has been Iran's go-to bowler and has impressed in tandem with Zahed Afarin. Given his form with both bat and ball coming into this game, Masood could be a game-winning pick in your IRN vs BAH Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your IRN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction, click here!

IRN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IRN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeepers: S Badar, P Kurup

Batters: E Shahbaksh, H Ali Butt

Allrounders: J Aziz, Z Afarin, A Ebrahimipour, A Ali Raeisi

Bowlers: M Jayezeh, A Dawood, M Rizwan

IRN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IRN vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: S Badar, P Kurup

Batters: H Ali Butt

Allrounders: J Aziz, Z Afarin, A Ebrahimipour

Bowlers: M Jayezeh, A Dawood, M Rizwan, A Malik, S Veerapathiran

