IRR vs BAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Final

The Indian River Rowers will take on the Barana Aute Warriors in the final of the Nature Isle T10 2022 at Windsor Park in Dominica Rosseau on Monday.

The Indian River Rowers finished in fourth place on the points table this season. They won four of their 10 league matches. However, they defeated the Titou Gorge Smashers in the first semi-final by 22 runs to qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, the Barana Aute Warriors won six of their 10 league matches to finish second in the points table. They got the better of the Valley Hikers by 34 runs in the second semi-final and an interesting match could be on the cards in the final.

IRR vs BAW Probable Playing 11 Today

IRR XI

Vincent Lewis (c), Deon Burton (wk), Lex Magloire, Rick James, Tyrese LeBlanc, Savio Anselm, Joel Durand, Clement Marcellin, Garvin Marcellin, Sherwin Labassiere, Sherlon George

BAW XI

Mervin Matthew, Jervin Benjamin (c & wk), Kurtney Anselm, Dylan Joseph, Andy Matthew, Delroy Liverpool, Derry Auguiste, Kishawn Viville, Morrel Burton, Wayne Auguiste, Fabien Benjamin

Match Details

IRR vs BAW, Nature Isle T10 2022, Final

Date and Time: June 6, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be sluggish and slower bowlers might find some assistance here. Both teams would love to put runs on the board first and then defend it in the second half.

Today's IRR vs BAW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Benjamin is an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper role for your Dream11 fantasy side. He is one of the best power-hitters in the competition and has been in terrific form.

He has scored 443 runs in 11 matches at an astounding strike rate of 220.40. Benjamin could also be a smart captaincy pick for your IRR vs BAW Dream11 fantasy side.

Batters

K Anselm is a top choice with the bat. He has been in good form and has a fearless approach where he likes to take on the bowlers early on. He has scored 136 runs and has also scalped seven wickets.

All-rounders

V Lewis is a wonderful all-rounder who will be looking to assert himself here. He has scored 217 runs at a strike rate of over 154 and has also picked up 11 at a stunning average of 14.91. He will be another prominent multiplier pick.

M Matthew is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 207 runs so far and has also picked up 10 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.95.

Bowlers

D Joseph is a solid player who can contribute in both departments. He has scored 44 runs and has also bagged eight wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in IRR vs BAW Dream11 prediction team

J Benjamin (BAW) – 860 points

V Lewis (IRR) – 790 points

M Matthew (BAW) – 684 points

D Burton (IRR) – 605 points

K Anselm (BAW) – 499 points

Important stats for IRR vs BAW Dream11 prediction team

J Benjamin: 443 runs

V Lewis: 217 runs and 11 wickets

M Matthew: 207 runs and 10 wickets

D Burton: 312 runs

K Anselm: 136 runs and 7 wickets

IRR vs BAW Dream11 Prediction Today

IRR vs BAW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Benjamin, D Burton, K Anselm, S Anselm, J Durand, V Lewis, M Matthew, D Joseph, C Marcellin, L Magloire, F Benjamin

Captain: J Benjamin, Vice-Captain: M Matthew

IRR vs BAW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Benjamin, D Burton, K Anselm, S Anselm, J Durand, V Lewis, M Matthew, D Joseph, M Burton, L Magloire, F Benjamin

Captain: V Lewis, Vice-Captain: D Burton.

