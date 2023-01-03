IRR vs BAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 26

The 26th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will see the Indian River Rowers (IRR) squaring off against the Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) at Windsor Park in Roseau on Tuesday, January 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IRR vs BAW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Indian River Rowers have won two of their last eight matches and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament. The Barana Aute Warriors, on the other hand, have won four of their last eight matches in the tournament.

Indian River Rowers will give it their all to win the match, but the Barana Aute Warriors are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

IRR vs BAW Match Details

The 26th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will be played on January 3 at Windsor Park in Roseau. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IRR vs BAW, Match 26

Date and Time: 3rd January 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau

Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park in Roseau is good for batting. Players with explosive abilities will be able to make the best use of short boundaries. The last match played on this pitch was between the Sari Sari Sunrisers and Barana Aute Warriors, where a combined total of 231 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

IRR vs BAW Form Guide

IRR - Won 2 of their last 8 matches

BAW - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

IRR vs BAW Probable Playing XI

IRR Playing XI

No injury updates

Deon Burton ©, Stephen Naitram, Lex Magloire, Noelle Leo (wk), Vincent Lewis, Daneal Dupigny, Joel Durand, Clement Marcellin, Anderson Burton, Ken jean, Kimanie Henry

BAW Playing XI

No injury updates

Jervin Benjamin ©, Mervin Matthew, Joel Mingo, Kurtney Anselm, Junior Henry (wk), Johnnel Eugene, Delroy Liverpool, Jelani Joseph, Gilon Tyson, Alvinison Jolly, Erwin Burton

IRR vs BAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Benjamin

J Benjamin is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Naitram is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Eugene

J Durand and J Eugene are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Anselm played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Henry

V Lewis and J Henry are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Matthew is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Burton

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Joseph and A Burton. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Marcellin is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IRR vs BAW match captain and vice-captain choices

J Eugene

J Eugene will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 61 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last eight matches.

A Burton

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Burton as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 79 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for IRR vs BAW, Match 26

J Eugene

J Henry

V Lewis

A Burton

J Joseph

Indian River Rowers vs Barana Aute Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Indian River Rowers vs Barana Aute Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Benjamin, S Naitram

Batters: K Anselm, J Durand, J Eugene

All-rounders: M Matthew, V Lewis, J Henry

Bowlers: A Burton, C Marcellin, J Joseph

Indian River Rowers vs Barana Aute Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Benjamin

Batters: K Anselm, J Durand, J Eugene

All-rounders: V Lewis, J Henry

Bowlers: A Burton, C Marcellin, J Joseph, A Jolly, G Tyson

