IRR vs BAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10, Match 27

The Indian River Rowers (IRR) will lock horns with the Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) in the 27th match of the Nature Isle T10 at Windsor Park in Roseau on Thursday.

The Indian River Rowers are currently fourth in the points table, having won four out of their eight games. They suffered a one-run defeat against the Valley Hikers in their last match. The Barana Aute Warriors, on the other hand, are placed just above their rivals in the standings with five wins from eight games. They lost their last match against the Titou Gorge Splashers by nine wickets.

IRR vs BAW Probable Playing 11 Today

IRR XI

Sherlon George, Deon Burton (WK), Rick James, Sherwin Labassiere, Joel Durand, Savio Anselm, Garvin Marcellin, Vincent Lewis (C), Lex Magloire, Tyrese LeBlanc, Clement Marcellin.

BAW XI

Jervin Gian Benjamin (C & WK), Kurtney Anselm, Delroy Liverpool, Shamoy Williams, Kishawn Viville, Merwin Matthew, Derry Auguiste, Jeremy Isaac, Fabien Benjamin, Dylan Joseph, Morrel Burton.

Match Details

IRR vs BAW, Nature Isle T10, Match 27

Date and Time: 2nd June 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau.

Pitch Report

The surface at Windsor Park is a balanced one. There is some sluggishness that will help the bowlers, but if the batters spend some time in the middle, they can play big knocks. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 70 runs.

Today’s IRR vs BAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jervin Gian Benjamin: Benjamin can help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps. He is the leading run-scorer for the Warriors with 280 runs in eight matches.

Batters

Rick James: James has failed to perform as per the expectations in the Nature Isle T10, but his batting prowess cannot be overlooked for Thursday's contest. He has scored 77 runs at a strike rate of 114.93 in eight outings.

Kurtney Anselm: Anslem has scored 112 runs and also picked up six wickets in eight matches. He is surely a must-have for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Merwin Matthew: Matthew has scored 101 runs at a strike rate of 177.19 in eight outings, while also picking up seven wickets. He could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Vincent Lewis: Lewis can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Thursday. He has scalped nine wickets in addition to scoring 143 runs in eight matches.

Bowlers

Dylan Joseph: Joseph could provide early breakthroughs for his team on Thursday. He has scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 7.87 in eight games, while also scoring 37 runs.

Lex Magloire: Magloire is a quality bowler who can also contribute with the bat in the lower-middle order. He has picked up three wickets and scored 54 runs in seven matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in IRR vs BAW Dream11 prediction team

Vincent Lewis (IRR) - 582 points

Jervin Gian Benjamin (BAW) - 546 points

Deon Burton (IRR) - 475 points

Merwin Matthew (BAW) - 419 points

Kurtney Anselm (BAW) - 404 points

Important Stats for IRR vs BAW Dream11 prediction team

Vincent Lewis: 143 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 152.13 and ER - 8.06

Jervin Gian Benjamin: 280 runs in 8 matches; SR - 225.81

Deon Burton: 237 runs in 8 matches; SR - 162.33

Merwin Matthew: 101 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 177.19 and ER - 7.00

Kurtney Anselm: 112 runs and 6 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 112.00 and ER - 8.06

IRR vs BAW Dream11 Prediction Today (Nature Isle T10)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jervin Gian Benjamin, Deon Burton, Kurtney Anselm, Joel Durand, Rick James, Mervin Matthew, Garvin Marcellin, Vincent Lewis, Dylan Joseph, Clement Marcellin, Lex Magloire.

Captain: Mervin Matthew. Vice-captain: Vincent Lewis.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jervin Gian Benjamin, Deon Burton, Kurtney Anselm, Joel Durand, Rick James, Mervin Matthew, Garvin Marcellin, Vincent Lewis, Dylan Joseph, Clement Marcellin, Lex Magloire.

Captain: Jervin Gian Benjamin. Vice-captain: Deon Burton.

