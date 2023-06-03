IRR vs CRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2023, Match 20

Indian River Rowers will take on Champagne Reef Divers in the 20th match of the Nature Isle T10 2023 at Windsor Park in Roseau on Sunday, June 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IRR vs CRD Dream11 prediction.

Indian River Rowers are in magnificent form. They have six wins in as many matches and have been arguably the best team in this competition. On the other hand, Champagne Reef Divers have been inconsistent. They have three wins and as many losses so far.

IRR vs CRD Match Details, Nature Isle T10 2023

The 20th match of the Nature Isle T10 2023 between Indian River Rowers and Champagne Reef Divers will be played on June 4 at Windsor Park in Roseau. The game is set to take place at 12 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IRR vs CRD, Match 20, Nature Isle T10 2023

Date & Time: June 4th 2023, 12 AM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau

IRR vs CRD Pitch Report

The track at Windsor Park in Roseau has been a good one to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores and another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

IRR vs CRD Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Indian River Rowers: W, W, W, W, W

Champagne Reef Divers: W, W, L, L, L

IRR vs CRD Probable Playing 11 today

Indian River Rowers Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Indian River Rowers Probable Playing XI: Stephen Naitram (wk), Elton Mark, Tahj Tavernier, Ryan John, Vincent Lewis, Odiamar Honore, Dorian John, Daneal Dupigny, Marshall Gregoire, Alvinison Jolly, Lee Louisy

Champagne Reef Divers Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Champagne Reef Divers Probable Playing XI: Leniko Boucher, Rahkeem Cornwall, Sherlon George (wk), Jervon Raphael, Sherwin Labassiere, Cody Peltier, Jahseon Alexander, Micah Joseph, Kyron Phillip, Shaheim Ceasar, Sharkeem Thomas

Today’s IRR vs CRD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Stephen Naitram (5 matches, 116 runs)

Stephen Naitram has been batting well in the Nature Isle T10 2023. He has accumulated 116 runs at a strike rate of 257.78 with the aid of 12 sixes and 10 fours.

Top Batter Pick

Ryan John (6 matches, 142 runs, 2 wickets)

Ryan John has aggregated 142 runs at a strike rate of 184.42. He has also chipped in with two wickets at an economy rate of 8.29.

Top All-rounder Pick

Vincent Lewis (6 matches, 82 runs, 4 wickets)

Vincent Lewis can make decent contributions with both the bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has smashed 82 runs at a strike rate of 160.78 in addition to taking four wickets at an economy rate of 8.73.

Top Bowler Pick

Micah Joseph (6 matches, 4 wickets, 38 runs)

Micah Joseph has picked up four wickets and scored 38 runs in the Nature Isle T10 2023.

IRR vs CRD match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahkeem Cornwall (6 matches, 237 runs, 3 wickets)

Rahkeem Cornwall is currently the top run-scorer in the Nature Isle T10 2023 with 237 runs at a strike rate of 237.00 with the help of 25 sixes and 17 fours. His off-spin has also resulted in three wickets.

Tahj Tavernier (6 matches, 99 runs, 5 wickets)

Tahj Tavernier has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 99 runs at a strike rate of 135.62 while also taking five wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IRR vs CRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rahkeem Cornwall 237 runs & 3 wickets in 6 matches Tahj Tavernier 99 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches Ryan John 142 runs & 2 wickets in 6 matches Vincent Lewis 82 runs & 4 wickets in 6 matches Leniko Boucher 155 runs & 3 wickets in 6 matches

IRR vs CRD match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders in their ranks who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Leniko Boucher, Ryan John, Rahkeem Cornwall, Vincent Lewis, and Daneal Dupigny will be the ones to watch out for in the IRR vs CRD contest.

IRR vs CRD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Stephen Naitram

Batters: Leniko Boucher, Tahj Tavernier (vc), Ryan John

All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall (c), Vincent Lewis, Jahseon Alexander, Daneal Dupigny

Bowlers: Micah Joseph, Alvinison Jolly, Kyron Phillip

IRR vs CRD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Stephen Naitram

Batters: Leniko Boucher (vc), Tahj Tavernier, Sherwin Labassiere, Ryan John (c)

All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Vincent Lewis, Daneal Dupigny

Bowlers: Micah Joseph, Alvinison Jolly, Shaheim Ceasar

