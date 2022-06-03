IRR vs TGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 30

Indian River Rowers will take on Titou Gorge Splashers in the 30th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 at Windsor Park in Dominica Rosseau on Saturday.

Having played three matches so far, the Indian River Rowers have won twice and lost once. With four points, they are second in the table only behind Barana Aute Warriors. They also have a strong net run rate of +0.702.

Similarly, Titou Gorge Splashers have also won two of their three matches so far. They are third, just behind the Indian River Rowers. They also have four points but have a lesser net run rate of +0.305 compared to IRR.

IRR vs TGS Probable Playing 11 Today

IRR XI

Vincent Lewis (c), Rick James, Deon Burton, Sherlon George, Garvin Marcellin, Savio Anselm, Sherwin Labassiere, Tyrese LeBlanc, Joel Durand, Clement Marcellin, Jamarley Benjamin

TGS XI

Jerlani Robinson (c), Malakai Xavier, Odiamar Honore, Sarwan Lockhart, Vivian Titre, Elton Mark, Lluvio Charles, Ajanim Tavernier, Niall Payne, John Matthew, Shaheim Ceasar

Match Details

IRR vs TGS, Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 30

Date and Time: June 4, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be sluggish and slower bowlers might find some assistance here. Both teams would love to put runs on the board first and then defend it in the second half.

Today's IRR vs TGS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Robinson is an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper role for your Dream11 fantasy side. He is the top-scorer in the tournament at the moment and has scored 335 runs at an average of 67 and a strike rate close to 190.

Batters

S Anselm is a top choice with the bat. He has been in good form and has a fearless approach where he likes to take on the bowlers early on.

All-rounders

V Lewis is a wonderful all-rounder who will be looking to assert himself here. He has scored 187 runs at a strike rate of over 154 and has also picked up 11 at a stunning average of 12.91. He will be a wonderful captaincy choice for your IRR vs TGS Dream11 fantasy team.

V Titre is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 12 scalps and has also been great with the bat.

Bowlers

J Matthew has also done a great job with the ball. He has scalped 10 wickets so far and has kept a brilliant economy rate of 6.28.

Top 5 best players to pick in IRR vs TGS Dream11 prediction team

V Lewis (IRR) – 729 points

J Robinson (TGS) – 596 points

V Titre (TGS) – 559 points

M Xavier (TGS) – 521 points

D Burton (IRR) – 501 points

Important stats for IRR vs TGS Dream11 prediction team

V Lewis: 187 runs and 11 wickets

J Robinson: 335 runs

V Titre: 12 wickets

M Xavier: 197 runs and 5 wickets

D Burton: 256 runs

IRR vs TGS Dream11 Prediction Today

IRR vs TGS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Robinson, D Burton, S Anselm, O Honore, R James, V Lewis, V Titre, M Xavier, J Matthew, L Magloire, N Payne

Captain: V Lewis, Vice-Captain: V Titre

IRR vs TGS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Robinson, D Burton, S Anselm, O Honore, J Jervier, V Lewis, V Titre, M Xavier, J Matthew, L Magloire, C Marcellin

Captain: J Robinson, Vice-Captain: M Xavier.

