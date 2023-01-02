IRR vs TGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 22

The 22nd game of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will see Indian River Rowers (IRR) squaring off against Titou Gorge Splashers (TGS) at Windsor Park in Roseau on Monday (January 2). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IRR vs TGS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Rowers have won two of their last six games, while the Splashers have also done likewise. The Splashers will look to win the game, but the Rowers are expected to prevail.

IRR vs TGS Match Details

The 22nd game of the Nature Isle T10 2022 will be played on January 2 at the Windsor Park in Roseau at 3:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IRR vs TGS, Match 22

Date and Time: January 2, 2022; 3:30 am IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Windsor Park in Roseau is good for batting. Players with explosive abilities should make the best use of the short boundaries. The last game played here between Champagne Reef Drivers and Valley Hikers saw 224 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

IRR vs TGS Form Guide

IRR - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

TGS - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

IRR vs TGS Probable Playing XIs

IRR

No injury update

Deon Burton (C), Stephen Naitram, Lex Magloire, Noelle Leo (wk), Vincent Lewis, Daneal Dupigny, Joel Durand, Clement Marcellin, Anderson Burton, Ken jean, Kimanie Henry

TGS

No injury update

Jerlani Robinson (c & wk), Seandell Regis, Malakai Xavier, Junior Jervier, Tahj Tavernier, Edmund Morancie, Vivian Titre, Kharmal Hamilton, John Matthew, Fitz Frederick, Shaheim Ceasar

IRR vs TGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Robinson

Robinson is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. S Naitram is another good pick.

Batters

T Tavernier

J Durand and Tavernier are the two best batter picks. S Regis played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

V Titre

V Lewis and V Titre are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Xavier is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Burton

The top bowler picks are C Marcellin and A Burton. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. K Jean is another good pick.

IRR vs TGS match captain and vice-captain choices

T Tavernier

Tavernier bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key innings here.

V Titre

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Titre the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also bowls a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for IRR vs TGS, Match 22

J Robinson

A Burton

V Lewis

V Titre

T Tavernier

Indian River Rowers vs Titou Gorge Splashers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Indian River Rowers vs Titou Gorge Splashers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Robinson, S Naitram

Batters: S Regis, J Durand, T Tavernier

All-rounders: M Xavier, V Lewis, V Titre

Bowlers: A Burton, C Marcellin, K Jean

Indian River Rowers vs Titou Gorge Splashers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Robinson, S Naitram

Batters: S Regis, N Leo, T Tavernier

All-rounders: D Dupigny, V Lewis, V Titre

Bowlers: A Burton, C Marcellin, S Ceasar

