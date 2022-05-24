IRR vs VH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10, Match 7

Indian River Rowers (IRR) will be up against Valley Hikers (VH) in the seventh match of the Nature Isle T10 at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday.

Indian River Rowers have won their first two matches and are currently placed at the top of the points table. They defeated Champagne Reef Divers by 10 wickets in their last game. Valley Hikers, on the other hand, have lost both of their first two matches and are currently sitting in the penultimate spot in the points table.

IRR vs VH Probable Playing 11 Today

IRR XI

Vincent Lewis (C), Garvin Marcellin, Deon Burton (WK), Tyrese LeBlanc, Sherwin Labassiere, Savio Anselm, Joel Durand, Rick James, Sherlon George, Clement Marcellin, Lex Magloire.

VH XI

Kyle Cabey (C), John Fabien, Yawani Regis (WK), Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Sharkeem Thomas, Kyle James, Jesse Marcellin, Clemenson Leblanc, Quinton Hilaire, Dartanian Lataille.

Match Details

IRR vs VH, Nature Isle T10, Match 7

Date and Time: 25th May 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park has favored the batters over the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, the pacers have also managed to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three games played at the venue being 99 runs.

Today’s IRR vs VH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Deon Burton: Burton scored a 32-run match-winning knock in the first match against the Barana Aute Warriors.

Batters

Rick James: Rick will open the batting for his side on Wednesday. He has scored 65 runs at a strike rate of 138.30 in two outings.

Kyle James: Kyle has scored 10 runs and picked up a wicket in two matches.

All-rounders

Kyle Cabey: Cabey has been in brilliant form recently, scoring 15 runs and scalping three wickets in two matches.

Vincent Lewis: Lewis managed to accumulate 93 fantasy points in the last match and could prove to be a good captaincy pick.

Bowlers

Clement Marcellin: Marcellin is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. In the first match against the Barana Aute Warriors, he took two wickets for only five runs.

Delaney Alexander: Alexander was a little expensive with the ball in the last match, picking up a wicket and conceding 32 runs in two overs. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in IRR vs VH Dream11 prediction team

Kyle Cabey (VH) - 125 points

Vincent Lewis (IRR) - 124 points

Rick James (IRR) - 110 points

Clement Marcellin (IRR) - 94 points

Joel Durand (IRR) - 88 points

Important Stats for IRR vs VH Dream11 prediction team

Kyle Cabey: 15 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Vincent Lewis: 44 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches

Rick James: 65 runs in 2 matches

Clement Marcellin: 2 wickets in 2 matches

Kyle James: 10 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches

IRR vs VH Dream11 Prediction Today (Nature Isle T10)

IRR vs VH Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yawani Regis, Savio Anselm, Rick James, Joel Durand, Jesse Marcellin, Vincent Lewis, Kyle Cabey, Sharkeem Thomas, Lex Magloire, Delaney Alexander, Clement Marcellin.

Captain: Kyle Cabey. Vice-captain: Vincent Lewis.

IRR vs VH Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Deon Burton, Rick James, Kyle James, Joel Durand, Jesse Marcellin, Vincent Lewis, Kyle Cabey, Tyrese LeBlanc, Sharkeem Thomas, Delaney Alexander, Clement Marcellin.

Captain: Kyle Cabey. Vice-captain: Rick James.

