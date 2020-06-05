IS v MFE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vanuatu T10 League Match - June 6th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for IS vs MFE match of Vanuatu T10 League.

Ifira Sharks will face off against Mighty Efate Panthers in Match 8 of Vanuatu Premier T10 League 2020.

The second match of the Vanuatu T10 League on Saturday will see Ifira Sharks play the Mighty Efate Panthers. The Panthers have convincingly won both encounters between these two teams in the tournament so far.

The matches between these two teams have been low scoring encounters so far with only innings crossing the 70-run mark. The Panthers’ bowling have gotten the better of the Sharks’ batting so far in the tournament but captain Nalin Nipiko will be looking to turn that around.

The Panthers could come into this match having already mathematically qualified for the final with that looking like nothing more than a formality. The Sharks, on the other hand, would want to win this game to avoid jitters in their final game of the league phase.

Squads to choose from

Ifira Sharks

Nalin Nipiko (C), Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Brenan Meyer.

Mighty Efate Panthers

Joshua Rasu (C), Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ifira Sharks

Nalin Nipiko (C), William Yamak, Jamal Vira (WK), Bethan Moli, Apolinaire Stepehen, Michael Avock, Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Obed Yoseph

Might Efate Panthers

Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot, Jarryd Allan (WK), Wesley Vira, Simpson Obed, McMillan Markia, Alfred Carlot, Selwyn Garae, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata

Match Details

Match: Ifira Sharks v Might Efate Panthers

Date: June 6th, 2020 at 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

While we have seen a batsman-friendly pitch in the tournament so far, we have also witnessed a couple of low-scoring matches. That said, we could expect to be treated to more big hitting from the likes of Nalin Nipiko in this game too.

Vanuatu T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IS v MFE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Tommy, J Rasu, L Carlot, W Yamak, S Obed, N Nipiko, S Sandy, V Vira, T Tamata, W Vira, A Stephen

Captain - J Rasu, Vice-captain - N Nipiko

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Tommy, J Rasu, L Carlot, W Yamak, S Obed, N Nipiko, S Sandy, T Tamata, O Yoseph, W Vira, N Unavalu

Captain - N Nipiko, Vice-captain - S Obed

All matches of the Vanuatu T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.