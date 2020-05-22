IS v MTB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vanuatu T10 League Match - May 23rd, 2020

Vanuatu T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The third match of the ongoing Vanuatu T10 League will see the Ifira Sharks and MT Bulls taking on each other in yet another exciting clash at the Hybrid Oval.

Both the teams began their campaign with losses against the Mighty Efate Panthers, and they will be keen to bounce back to winning ways with a good performance in this match.

The MT Bulls' captain Andrew Mansale's 38-ball 75 went in vain as his side failed to chase down a 129-run target, with none of the other batsmen managing to reach double digits. The Sharks too failed to put bat to the ball against the Panthers and were bowled out for just 35.

However, one positive for the Sharks was the top effort from the bowlers to snaffle five of the Panthers' wickets, even during the small 36-run chase.

Coming into this game on the back of a loss each, both teams will be keen to put their best foot forward and pick up a win.

Squads to choose from

Ifira Sharks

Nalin Nipiko (C), Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Wolford Kalworai, Bethan Moli, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, Jamal Vira, Michael Avock, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Brenan Meyer.

MT Bulls

Andrew Mansale (C), Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ifira Sharks

Nalin Nipiko (C), William Yamak, Jamal Vira (WK), Bethan Moli, Apolinaire Stepehen, Michael Avock, Alex Stephen, Fernando Laumae, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Obed Yoseph.

MT Bulls

Clement Tommy (WK), Patrick Matautaava, Andrew Mansale (C), Philip Tsione, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Wamjeo Wotu, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Rival Samson, Darren Wotu.

Match Details

Match: Ifira Sharks v MT Bulls

Date: May 23rd, 2020 at 7.30 AM IST

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The first two matches on this surface allowed the batsmen to play their shots freely and the quick outfield worked to the favour of the batters. Pacers also had a little on offer with some movement early on under overcast conditions, and with the same conditions expected for this game, the Sharks batsmen will hope to come good on the day.

Vanuatu T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IS v MTB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Tommy, P Tsione, F Laumae, W Yamak, A Mansale, P Matutaava, N Nipiko, S Sandy, E Mansale, A Stephen, O Yoseph.

Captain - A Mansale, Vice-captain - N Nipiko

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Tommy, J Vira, P Tsione, A Stephen, W Yamak, A Mansale, P Matutaava, N Nipiko, E Mansale, G Mangau, O Yoseph.

Captain - P Matautaava, Vice-captain - C Tommy

All matches of the Vanuatu T10 League will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.