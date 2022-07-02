ISL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C, 1st Semi-Final Match

Israel (ISL) will take on Gibraltar (GIB) in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C on Saturday at the Royal Brussels Cricket Club Ground in Waterloo.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the tournament and are in scintillating form. Gibraltar have a lot of quality players who helped them win their last match against Hungary by four wickets. Israel, on the other hand, lost their match against Malta by 16 runs.

Israel will give it their all to win the match and enter the finals of the tournament, but Gibraltar is a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Gibraltar.

ISL vs GIB Probable Playing XI

ISL Playing XI

Shailesh Bangera (wk), Eshkol Solomon, Yoghav Nagavkar, Gabi Schachat, Levi Kamarlekar, Josh Evans (c), Eitamar Kahamkar, Yair Nagavkar, Abraham Amado, Eliezer Samson, Niv Nagavkar

GIB Playing XI

Balaji Avinash Pai (c), Louis Bruce, Joseph Marples (wk), Kenroy Nestor, Iain Latin, Samarth Bodha, D Robeson, K Ferray, K Stagno, M Gouws, R Hatchman

Match Details

ISL vs GIB, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C, Semi-final 1

Date and Time: July 2, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Royal Brussels Cricket Club Ground, Waterloo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Royal Brussels Cricket Club Ground in Waterloo is well balanced, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

ISL vs GIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Marples, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

J Fitzgerald and E Solomon are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Gouws is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

B Avinash Pai and J Evans are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. I Latin is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Amado and N Nagavkar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. T Kahamker is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in ISL vs GIB Dream11 prediction team

B Avinash Pal (GIB)

J Evans (ISL)

I Latin (GIB)

ISL vs GIB: Important stats for Dream11 team

B Avinash Pai - 126 runs and two wickets

I Latin - 59 runs and five wickets

J Evans - 28 runs and five wickets

ISL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: J Marples, J Fitzgerald, E Solomon, Y Nagavkar, B Avinash Pai, L Bruce, I Latin, J Evans, A Amado, T Kahamker, N Nagavkar

Captain: I Latin Vice Captain: B Avinash Pal

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: J Marples, J Fitzgerald, E Solomon, P Raikes, B Avinash Pai, L Bruce, I Latin, J Evans, A Amado, T Kahamker, N Nagavkar

Captain: I Latin Vice Captain: J Evans

