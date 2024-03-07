ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – March 7, 2024

The 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 will see Islamabad United (ISL) square off against the Karachi Kings (KAR). Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will be hosting this ISL vs KAR game on Thursday.

Islamabad United faced the Lahore Qalandars in their previous fixture and suffered a loss. The bowlers did a decent job of restricting the Qalandars to 162/7. While chasing, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and fell short by 17 runs.

The Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are coming off a win. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over the Quetta Gladiators on 118. In reply, their batters stepped up and chased down the total in the 16th over with seven wickets in hand.

Ahead of the ISL vs KAR clash, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Shoaib Malik (KAR) – 8.5

Shoaib Malik receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Shoaib Malik of Karachi Kings is having a very good tournament with both bat and ball. He is bowling economically and has often bogged down the opposition batters with his off-spin. With the bat, he has scored 204 runs in seven games at an impressive average of 34.

Malik bowled beautifully against the Quetta Gladiators. He opened the bowling and registered figures of 0/24 in her four overs. Chasing 119, Malik remained unbeaten on 27 off 20 balls to take his side home. He is a handy pick as captain for your Dream11 side in the ISL vs KAR contest.

#2 Hasan Ali (KAR) – 8.5 Credits

Hasan Ali receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Karachi Kings did a fantastic job to knock over the Quetta Gladiators on 118 in their previous outing. Hasan Ali was brilliant with the ball for them as he picked up four wickets and gave away only 15 runs in his four overs.

Hasan has often wreaked havoc in the opposition’s camp in the PSL 2024 and is the leading wicket-taker for his side. He has picked up 13 wickets in seven games at an average of 17.46. You can rely on him to fetch you valuable points on Thursday with the way he is bowling.

#1 Shadab Khan (ISL) – 9 Credits

Shadab Khan in action (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Shadab Khan leads Islamabad United in the PSL 2024. He is having a decent tournament with both bat and ball. He has scored 190 runs in seven games at an average of 38. He has grabbed 10 scalps at 19.3 and has economy of just over seven.

Shadab dismissed Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi and registered figures of 1/23 in his three overs in their last game. He missed out with the bat as he got cleaned up on seven. He will be looking to get back to scoring runs in the upcoming ISL vs KAR clash.

