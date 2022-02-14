ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 21

The 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has Islamabad United (ISL) taking on Karachi Kings (KAR) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.

Islamabad United have blown hot and cold in the PSL, but are still on course for a play-off berth. Shadab Khan has led Islamabad United brilliantly, with the likes of Alex Hales and Azam Khan also in decent touch. They will be keen to return to winnings ways at the expense of Karachi Kings, who are yet to win a game in PSL 2022. Although Babar Azam and Umaid Asif have impressed with bat and ball respectively, the Kings haven't clicked as a unit. However, they have enough firepower to get one over Islamabad United, making for an intriguing contest in Lahore.

ISL vs KAR Probable Playing XIs

KAR XI

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin and Rohail Nazir/Mohammad Imran

ISL XI

Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Waqas Maqsood/Danish Aziz

Match Details

ISL vs KAR, PSL 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: 14th February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track beckons at the Gaddafi Stadium, there is enough help on offer for the bowlers to keep them in the game. There won't be much swing in the powerplay overs, with the batters likely to go on the attack with the field restrictions on. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Dew is likely to play a big role in the second half of the match, with teams preferring to chase upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be a decent total at this venue, with wickets in hand being key.

Today’s ISL vs KAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke is back after missing a few matches due to a calf injury. But his return to the playing XI didn't go according to plans against Peshawar Zalmi. Although Clarke didn't look in great touch, he is a fine player of both pace and spin, with his ability to score runs quickly being key. Although Rahmanullah Gurbaz is also a decent option, Clarke should the make the cut in your ISL vs KAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam, like Joe Clarke, looked out of touch in his previous PSL game, but he did score a fifty at the top of the order. Azam is one of the finest players in the world with his knack for scoring big runs being noteworthy. Although he has been criticized for being defensive early on in his innings, Azam will be keen on silencing his critics with a big knock against Islamabad United.

All-rounder

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan has been the standout player in PSL 2022 so far. He has been sensational with both the bat and ball and is the highest wicket-taker in the league as well. Given his recent form and the nature of the track, Shadab should be a must-have in your ISL vs KAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Hasan Ali: Hasan Ali is yet to fare well with the ball in the PSL, often proving to be expensive. The premier pacer will be keen to overturn his form and hit back with a couple of wickets. With the pitch on the slower side and Hasan's variations bound to come into play, he should pick up a wicket or two in this much-awaited game.

Three best players to pick in ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales (ISL) - 360 points

Babar Azam (KAR) - 386 points

Shadab Khan (ISL) - 871 points

Key stats for ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Shadab Khan - 198 runs and 17 wickets in 6 PSL 2022 matches

Alex Hales - 230 runs in 6 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 46.00

Babar Azam - 253 runs in 6 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 50.60

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Shadab Khan, Qasim Akram, Chris Jordan, Hasan Ali and Mohd Wasim Jr

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Joe Clarke.

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, Azam Khan, Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Qasim Akram, Chris Jordan, Hasan Ali and Mohd Wasim Jr

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Alex Hales.

Edited by Samya Majumdar