ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PSL 2023, Match 19

The 19th match of PSL 2023 will see Karachi Kings (KAR) take on Islamabad United (ISL) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Friday, March 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction.

Islamabad United are on course for a top-four finish in PSL 2023, winning three out of five matches so far. They have a strong roster filled with explosive firepower and will be keen to get back into winning ways.

Islamabad United face Karachi Kings, who have not been at their best this season. They have only two wins to show for their efforts and will bank on the likes of Imad Wasim and Shoaib Malik to kickstart a late surge for a top-four finish. With two valuable points up for grabs, another entertaining game is on the cards in the PSL.

ISLvs KAR Match Details, PSL 2023, Match 19

Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will lock horns in the 19th match of the PSL 2023 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ISL vs KAR, PSL 2023, Match 19

Date and Time: March 03, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

ISL vs KAR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Karachi Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns for Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings probable playing 11

Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Rossington, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan/Qasim Akram, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Akif Javed, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Islamabad United injury/team news

Zeeshan Zameer is reportedly injured although Alex Hales is available for this game.

Islamabad United probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

ISL vs KAR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Wade (7 matches, 211 runs, Average: 30.14)

Matthew Wade is one of the Karachi Kings' top batters with 211 runs in seven matches. He is averaging 30.14 in PSL 2023 with a couple of fifties to his name. With Wade looking in good touch, he is a good addition to your ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Colin Munro (5 matches, 154 runs, SR: 167.39)

Colin Munro has had his moments in the PSL this season, scoring 154 runs in five matches. He is striking at 167.39, holding him in good stead. With Munro likely to bat in the top order for Islamabad, he is a decent pick for your ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Imad Wasim (7 matches, 237 runs, 7 wickets)

Imad Wasim has been one of the best players in the PSL this season, starring with both bat and ball as captain for the Kings. He has 237 runs and seven wickets in seven matches so far. With Wasim bound to play a prominent role with bat and ball for the Kings, he is a must-have in your ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Hasan Ali (3 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 16.00)

Hasan Ali has hit the ground running for Islamabad United, picking up seven wickets in three matches. He has a season average of 16.00 and two three-wicket hauls to his name as well. Given his experience and recent form, Hasan is a good addition to your ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

ISL vs KAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan is slowly finding form with the ball, picking up six wickets in five matches so far. However, Shadab is yet to come up with his best with the bat. Regardless, Shadab is still perhaps the best all-rounder in the league and can be backed as a captaincy pick in your ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik has done well with the bat for the Kings with 175 runs in seven matches. He is averaging 35 this season and has also chipped in with key wickets with the ball. Given his experience and form, Malik could be a viable captaincy choice for your ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Azam Khan 170 runs in 5 matches Hasan Ali 7 wickets in 3 matches Imad Wasim 237 runs, 7 wickets in 7 matches Shoaib Malik 175 runs in 7 matches Shadab Khan 6 wickets in 5 matches

ISL vs KAR match expert tips for PSL 2023, Match 19

Alex Hales is expected to play his first PSL game of the season after taking some time off from T20 cricket. He is one of the most explosive batters in the world with a T20 strike rate in excess of 130. Given his prior experience in Pakistan conditions, he is a brilliant pick for your ISL vs KAR Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, click here!

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Azam Khan

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Alex Hales, Colin Munro

Allrounders: Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Azam Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Alex Hales

Allrounders: Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hasan Ali

Poll : 0 votes