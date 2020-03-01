ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL Match - Mar 1st, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings lock horns on Sunday as both teams look to bounce back into winning ways in PSL 2020. While Islamabad United's previous game was washed out, Karachi Kings succumbed to a disappointing 52-run loss to Multan Sultans. For this game, Islamabad United will start as the favourites to pick up a win, owing to the experience in their ranks.

With South African speedster Dale Steyn also set to play his first PSL 2020 game, Islamabad United have a strong roster to pick from. However, Karachi Kings possess the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir, who can win games single-handedly on their day. With a good batting surface on offer in Rawalpindi, a close encounter is expected between the two sides. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ISL vs KAR.

ISL vs KAR Teams

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Saif Badar, Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram, Akif Javed, Musa Khan, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Luke Ronchi, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Phil Salt, Dale Steyn, Hussain Talat.

Karachi Kings:

Imad Wasim (C), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Rizwan, Chadwick Walton, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ali Khan, Usama Mir, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Playing 11 Updates

Islamabad United:

Islamabad United have a nice mix of youth and experience in their ranks. They could bring in Dale Steyn for this game with Colin Munro likely to make way for the pacer. Rumman Raees could also drop out of the side with Hussain Talat adding value to the batting unit. While Luke Ronchi and Dawid Malan have blown hot and cold this season, Shadab Khan and Colin Ingram have been in fine form. With the possible introduction of Steyn beefing up the bowling attack, Islamabad United will fancy their chances of picking up a win on Sunday.

Possible XI: Ronchi (WK), Malan/Munro, Talat, Ingram, Shadab (C), Asif, Faheem, Steyn, Amad, Abdullah and Musa.

Karachi Kings:

Although Karachi Kings succumbed to a defeat against the Multan Sultans, they should persist the same set of players for this game. While Pakistan superstar Babar Azam has led the way with the bat, a good performance is in order from the likes of Sharjeel Khan and Alex Hales. They have decent batting depth with Umaid Asif and Imad Wasim capable of hitting a long ball. Jordan is crucial to the Kings' fortunes with the ball along with the experienced Mohammad Amir. Although Umer Khan didn't have a bowl in the previous game, he should keep his place ahead of Usama Mir and Aamer Yamin.

Possible XI: Azam, Sharjeel, Hales, Delport, Walton(WK), Ifthikar, Wasim(C), Jordan, Asif, Amir and Umer

Match Details

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, Match 14

Advertisement

1st March 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

Due to the persistent rainfall over the last week in Rawalpindi, the pitch is slightly on the slower side. However, another high-scoring match is expected with the bowlers needing to depend on a change of pace right from the start. No rain is expected on Sunday, chasing would be the better option for this game.

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Luke Ronchi should get the nod ahead of Chadwick Walton as the lone wicket-keeper option for this game. Although both of them haven't scored many runs, Ronchi's PSL experience holds him in good stead. Moreover, Ronchi has already scored a fifty in the tournament and also boasts of a strike-rate over 160, which makes him a great selection.

Batsmen: Babar Azam has justified his billing as one of the best in this format so far. With 117 runs in three games, Azam looks good for a big one on Sunday along with Englishman Alex Hales. Colin Ingram does look in good form with the South African scoring a well-paced fifty against Quetta Gladiators. He is a decent candidate for this game with the option of picking Sharjeel Khan also available. Dawid Malan could also be selected as an extra batsman provided he plays against the Kings.

All-rounders: Shadab Khan has been brilliant in the Islamabad United middle order with 99 runs in three outings. With his leg-spin also expected to come into play, he is a must-have in the side along with Faheem Ashraf. While Delport is due for a big knock with the bat, his medium pace is a vital asset on a pitch that is holding up a bit. With the South African bowled his full quota of overs against Multan Sultans, he should get the nod ahead of Imad Wasim as the third all-rounder.

Bowlers: The duo of Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan have consistently provided the breakthroughs for Karachi Kings. With both of them having a wealth of experience behind them, they are must-have players in the fantasy team. If Dale Steyn is picked in the playing XI, the veteran pacer should also be included. He has even added a few variations to his skillset and is undoubtedly one to keep an eye on in this game. As for the final bowling selection, one of Amad Butt or Mohammad Musa should suffice.

Captain: With the pitch being a good batting track, top-order batsmen are essential in this game. Babar Azam has gotten the Kings off to a great start in each of their games so far and is a valuable asset to any fantasy team. While Azam is bound to be a popular pick for this game, Islamabad United opener Luke Ronchi's explosive batting style could also be a viable multiplier pick. If one were to back an all-rounder to get double points on Sunday, look no further than Shadab Khan, who has done well in the Islamabad United middle order in PSL 2020.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Luke Ronchi, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Colin Ingram, Cameron Delport, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Musa, Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Luke Ronchi, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Amad Butt and Dale Steyn.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Luke Ronchi