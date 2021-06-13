ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - June 14th, 2021

Match 22 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has the Karachi Kings taking on Islamabad United at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Islamabad United have had a mixed start to the UAE leg of their PSL campaign so far. While they played admirably in the first two games, they were rattled by James Faulkner in their previous encounter as they slipped to their third loss of the season. With Hasan Ali not available for the rest of the PSL, they will need their batting unit to step up to the fore. All eyes will be on the opening pair of Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro, with Shadab Khan providing the balance with his all-round skills.

Their opponents Karachi Kings haven't had the best of starts so far, with three wins in six PSL 2021 games so far. Although Babar Azam tops the run-scoring charts, Karachi have struggled with the bat and will need the likes of Martin Guptill and Sharjeel Khan to deliver at the top of the order. While their bowling attack has looked a touch iffy this season, they will start the game as the clear favorites. However, Islamabad's balance and depth should make for a great contest at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik

Predicted Playing XIs

Islamabad United

Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohd Musa, Faheem Ashraf/Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed and Mohd Wasim Jr

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Imad Wasim (c), Mohd Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood and Qasim Akram

Match Details

Match: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, Match 22, PSL 2021

Date and Time: 14th June 2021, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides on Monday, with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The pacers should get the ball to swing around early on, with extra bounce also available off the surface. Although the spinners will be able to extract some turn, the dew factor could go against them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a competitive score at the venue.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ISL vs KAR)

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ISL vs KAR)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohail Nazir, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Amir and Ali Khan

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Shadab Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir and Ali Khan

Captain: Shadab Khan. Vice-captain: Thisara Perera

