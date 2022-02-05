ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 12

Islamabad United (ISL) will take on the Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

Islamabad United have been in decent form in PSL 2022, winning two out of their three matches. They will head into the game on the back of a 43-run win over the Quetta Gladiators. Islamabad United are second in the table behind the Multan Sultans. Lahore Qalandars have also won three out of their two games and are just behind Islamabad United in the standings. They beat Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs in their last match.

ISL vs LAH Probable Playing 11 Today

ISL XI

Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubashir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood

LAH XI

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Match Details

ISL vs LAH, PSL 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 5th February, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi is a balanced one which offers something to both the bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to dominate proceedings, especially in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option at the venue.

Today’s ISL vs LAH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan looked in great touch against Quetta Gladiators. He scored 65 runs, with his knock including five sixes.

Batters

Fakhar Zaman is currently PSL 2022's leading run-scorer with 248 runs at an average of 82.66 and a strike rate of 186.46. He has already scored a century and will be eyeing another big knock today.

Islamabad United's Paul Stirling has scored 134 runs at an outrageous strike rate of 212.69. He also has two half-centuries to his name.

All-rounder

Shadab Khan has scored 100 runs in two innings in addition to scalping six wickets at an economy rate of 7.08. He picked up a five-wicket haul against the Quetta Gladiators.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi has scalped six wickets in three PSL 2022 matches at an economy rate of 7.5.

Rashid Khan, in addition to taking three wickets, has been economical in the T20 league.

Top 5 best players to pick in ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman (LAH) – 377 points

Shadab Khan (ISL) – 361 points

Shaheen Afridi (LAH) – 210 points

Paul Stirling (ISL) – 210 points

Alex Hales (ISL) – 207 points

Important stats for ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction team

Fakhar Zaman: 248 runs

Shadab Khan: 100 runs and 6 wickets

Shaheen Afridi: 6 wickets

Paul Stirling: 134 runs

Colin Munro: 127 runs

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Shadab Khan.

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Kamran Ghulam, Shadab Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali, Zaman Khan

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi.

