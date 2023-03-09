ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for PSL 2023, Match 26

The 26th match of PSL 2023 will see Lahore Qalandars (LAH) take on Islamabad United (ISL) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Thursday, March 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction.

Both Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars are assured of a place in the top four with six wins each. However, both teams will be keen on sealing a top-two finish with a win in this fixture.

While Islamabad United are on a roll with three consecutive wins to their credit, Lahore Qalandars come into the game on the back of a tough loss at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi.

While both teams look evenly matched on paper, Lahore Qalandars' star-studded bowling attack tilt the odds slightly in their favor.

With both teams going all out for the win, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Rawalpindi.

ISL vs LAH Match Details, PSL 2023, Match 26

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will lock horns in the 26th match of the PSL 2023 in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ISL vs LAH, PSL 2023, Match 26

Date and Time: March 9th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

ISL vs LAH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lahore Qalandars injury/team news

No injury concerns for Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars probable playing 11

Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig/Shawaiz Irfan, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

Islamabad United injury/team news

No injury concerns for Islamabad United.

Islamabad United probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali/Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

ISL vs LAH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Billings (5 matches, 136 runs, Average: 34.00)

Sam Billings has been decent for the Lahore Qalandars, scoring 136 runs in five matches. He is averaging 34 with the bat and also has a fifty to his credit. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Billings is a fine pick for your ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Colin Munro (8 matches, 268 runs, SR: 182.31)

Colin Munro is one of the top batters in the tournament with 268 runs in eight matches. While Munro is averaging 33.50, it is his strike rate of 182.31 that truly stands out. With Munro in decent form coming into the game, he is a good addition to your ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Faheem Ashraf (8 matches, 168 runs, Average: 56.00)

Faheem Ashraf has struck some form of late, coming with scores of 51 (26) and 39 (31) in tense chases. Faheem has 168 runs in seven PSL 2023 innings and has done his bit with the ball as well. Given his all-round skill set and form, Faheem could be a brilliant pick for your ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shaheen Afridi (8 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 17.50)

Shaheen Afridi is the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 2023 at the time of writing, picking up 14 wickets in eight matches. He is averaging 17.50 and comes into the game on the back of a four-wicket haul and a fifty with the bat. While Afridi's bowling prowess alone warrants a spot in your ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction team, his added batting exploits of late make him a must-have.

ISL vs LAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan is also slowly finding his groove with the ball, picking up two wickets in the previous game against Multan Sultans. He has eight wickets in as many matches and is stepping up with the bat as well. With Shadab looking in good form with both the bat and ball, he is a good captaincy pick for your ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction team.

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman is the Lahore Qalandars' top run-scorer this season with 250 runs in eight matches. He has a season batting average and a strike rate of 31.25 and 163.40, holding him in good stead. With Fakhar capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Azam Khan 280 runs in 8 matches Colin Munro 268 runs in 8 matches Fakhar Zaman 250 runs in 8 matches Shaheen Afridi 14 wickets in 8 matches Shadab Khan 8 wickets in 8 matches

ISL vs LAH match expert tips for PSL 2023, Match 26

Alex Hales is one of the most explosive batters in the world with a career T20 strike rate in excess of 125. Although Hales has shown glimpses of his ability in this tournament, his last two scores read one and 12. Given his experience of playing in Pakistan conditions and his batting prowess, Hales could be a fine pick for your ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction team.

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Fakhar Zaman (vc), Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (c)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings, Azam Khan

Batters: Alex Hales (vc), Colin Munro, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique (c)

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

