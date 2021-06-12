ISL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - June 13th, 2021

Match 20 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has Islamabad United taking on table-toppers Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Islamabad United, who lost their first game of the UAE leg, returned to winning ways by beating Quetta Gladiators by 10 wickets. Colin Munro and Hasan Ali were on song with bat and ball respectively as they jumped to second place in the PSL 2021 standings and are now within touching distance of clinching a playoff spot.

The Lahore Qalandars, meanwhile, have been the team to beat in the PSL with two wins on the trot. One of those victories came against Islamabad United on the back of a wonderful performance from Rashid Khan. The Lahore Qalandars' top-order has looked iffy so far and will need to come up with a better performance if they are to tame Islamabad again.

Although both teams look well-equipped on paper, Lahore might just start as favorites. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a cracking PSL 2021 fixture on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf

Predicted Playing XIs

Islamabad United

Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohd Musa, Hasan Ali, Akif Javed and Mohd Wasim Jr

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akthar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Muhammad Faizan, Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Shaheen Afridi and Ahmed Daniyal

Match Details

Match: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 20

Date and Time: 13th June 2021, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Jayed

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is slightly on the slower side, teams have breached the 160-run mark over the last week or so. The pacers should get some swing upfront, with the batsmen likely to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. Although there isn't much turn on offer, the spinners should get the ball to skid and drift, making it tough for the batters. With the pitch not likely to change much, both teams should look to chase upon winning the toss.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ISL vs LAH)

ISL vs LAH PSL 2021 Dream11 Tips - PSL

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Nazir, U Khawaja, F Zaman, S Akhtar, M Hafeez, S Khan, I Ahmed, R Khan, S Afridi, H Ali and M Wasim

Captain: M Hafeez. Vice-captain: U Khawaja

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Nazir, C Munro, F Zaman, T David, M Hafeez, S Khan, I Ahmed, H Rauf, S Afridi, H Ali and M Wasim

Captain: F Zaman. Vice-captain: S Khan

