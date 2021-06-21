ISL vs MUL Dream11 prediction: 3 players who could be budget picks for today's PSL 2021 match - June 21st, 2021

Islamabad United will lock horns with Multan Sultans in the Qualifier match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021). The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Islamabad United finished atop the standings with 16 points, having won eight out of the 10 league phase matches. Meanwhile, the Sultans finished second with five wins and as many losses from 10 matches.

The two sides met each other twice in the group stage, with Islamabad United winning both times by three and four wickets, respectively.

The Shadab Khan-led side will start this fixture as the clear favorites. On that note, here we have a look at three players who could be budget picks for your Dream11 side for the PSL 2021 fixture between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.

#3 Muhammad Akhlaq

Islamabad United wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Akhlaq replaced Rohail Nazir in the playing XI. He opened the innings for the Islamabad side in their previous PSL fixture against the Multan Sultans.

Akhlaq played a quick-fire knock of 26 runs off 15 balls, which included three fours and a couple of sixes at a strike rate of 173.33. The 28-year-old will look to give his team a flying start when they meet the same opponents in a Qualifier match today.

It only takes up to 8.5 of your credits to get him into your Dream11 side. Taking his form with the bat and behind the stumps into consideration, Akhlaq should find a place in your side.

#2 Blessing Muzarabani

Northamptonshire County Cricket Club Training Session

Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani is a budget pick for the upcoming PSL match. The Multan Sultans player has been a decent performer in the UAE leg and has 151 D11 points from just four games.

Muzarabani can fetch you some valuable points for just eight credits. He is a player who can join your team for cheap but can earn you plenty of points.

#1 Asif Ali

England v Pakistan - 3rd Royal London ODI

Islamabad's Asif Ali has amassed 215 runs from eight innings in the ongoing edition of the PSL. He has been a standout performer in the UAE leg and will look to continue his fine run at the knockout stage as well.

Asif can be roped into your Dream11 team for just 8.5 credits. He's indeed a budget pick as he can fetch you a huge number of points for very little credit.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee