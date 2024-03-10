ISL vs MUL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – March 10, 2024

The 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 will see Islamabad United (ISL) lock horns with the Multan Sultans (MUL) on Sunday (March 10). The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be hosting this ISL vs MUL contest.

Islamabad United beat the Karachi Kings by five wickets in their previous outing. The bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Kings to 150/7. Their batters then stepped up and chased down the total with five wickets in hand.

On the other hand, the Multan Sultans suffered a loss against Peshawar Zalmi in their last game. After being set a target of 205 by Zalmi, the Sultans tried hard but finished their innings on 200/5 to fall agonizingly short by five runs.

Ahead of the ISL vs MUL clash, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Reeza Hendricks (MUL) – 9 Credits

Reeza Hendricks in action (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Reeza Hendricks of Multan Sultans is having a fantastic competition with the bat. The right-handed batter has scored 304 runs in eight games and is the leading run-scorer for his side in the PSL 2024, averaging an impressive 43.43 in the tournament.

Reeza missed out against Peshawar Zalmi in their previous fixture. Chasing a mammoth 205, Hendricks scored five off 10 balls before getting dismissed in the fifth over. Despite that, with the way he is batting, Hendricks is a handy pick for your Dream11 side for the ISL vs MUL game.

#2 Usama Mir (MUL) – 8.5 Credits

Usama Mir receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Multan Sultans’ Usama Mir is the leading wicket-taker for his side in the PSL 2024. The leg-spinner is bowling brilliantly and has bagged 18 scalps in eight outings at a stellar average of 13.28, including a fifer.

He had a decent outing against Peshawar Zalmi. When all the bowlers kept struggling, Mir bowled very well and registered figures of 3/32 in his four overs. It included the wickets of Saim Ayub, Babar Azam and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. With the way he is bowling, Mir is a player to look forward to on Sunday.

#1 Shadab Khan (ISL) – 9 Credits

Shadab Khan receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Shadab Khan is leading Islamabad United from the front. He is having a very good competition with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 224 runs in eight outings at an impressive average of 37.33. With the ball, he has grabbed 10 scalps at 21.50.

Shadab went wicketless against the Karachi Kings and registered figures of 0/22 in his two overs. Chasing 151, Shadab played a well-composed knock of 34 off 26 balls. He is a great pick for the upcoming ISL vs MUL game as he contributes to all facets of the game.

