ISL vs MUL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's PSL match - June 21st, 2021

Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will square off in the Qualifier match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Islamabad United finished the league stage of this PSL as table toppers with 16 points. They are on a five-match winning streak coming into this contest. Meanwhile, the Multan Sultans finished a spot behind them with 10 points. They lost the last league stage game to the same opponent.

The winner of this game will make it to the finals of PSL 2021. Here are three players who can be your captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the clash.

#3 Colin Munro

Destructive left-handed opener Colin Munro has top-scored for Islamabad United this PSL. He piled on 241 runs in just five innings, with two fifties. Munro has an unbeaten 90 as his high score.

Moreover, his average of 80.33 and a strike rate of 174.63 stand testimony to the kind of form he is in. Munro is definitely one of the top picks for your Dream 11 team.

#2 Mohammad Rizwan

Multan Sultans' opener and skipper Mohammad Rizwan has carried his good form with the bat into the 2021 edition of the PSL as well. He has been amongst the runs for Pakistan consistently across formats in recent times.

With 470 runs at an average of 52.22, he has carried the Multan Sultans batting this season. He is also second on the list of leading run-scorers so far. Rizwan should be another certain pick in your Dream 11 team.

#1 Shahnawaz Dhani

Shahnawaz Dhani came into this PSL with a reputation for being able to bowl really quick. However, his performances have made it clear that Dhani definitely has more than just pace.

The express Multan Sultan seamer is the highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets this season. He picked up 2/21 in their last match against the same opponents as well. Thus, he has consistently been among the wickets.

An average of 13.65, two four-wicket hauls suggest that Dhani is indeed a serious customer. He is a must pick in your Dream 11 team as Islamabad United and Multan Sultans clash in Qualifier of PSL 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee