ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 24

The 24th match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 will see Islamabad United (ISL) squaring off against the Multan Sultans (MUL) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (March 7).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Islamabad United have won five of their last seven matches. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have won four of their last seven matches. Multan Sultans will give it their all to win the match, but Islamabad United are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ISL vs MUL Match Details

The 24th match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 will be played on March 7 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ISL vs MUL, Match 24

Date and Time: March 7, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium looks like a batting paradise. Fans can expect some big sixes from their favorite cricketers on this pitch. Pacers may get some assistance in the death overs. Spinners who bowl in the right areas may get some wickets in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings, where a total of 332 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

ISL vs MUL Form Guide

ISL - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

MUL - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

ISL vs MUL Probable Playing XI

ISL Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan ©, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubashir Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Fazalhaq Farooqi

MUL Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rizwan (7 matches, 388 runs)

M Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Khan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Munro (7 matches, 228 runs)

R Rossouw and C Munro are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Pollard played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

F Ashraf (7 matches, 117 runs, 5 wickets)

S Khan and F Ashraf are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Ali is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Ihsanullah (7 matches, 16 runs)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Afridi and Ihsanullah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ISL vs MUL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rizwan

M Rizwan will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 388 runs in the last seven matches.

F Ashraf

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can choose F Ashraf as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 117 runs and taken five wickets in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for ISL vs MUL, Match 24

Ihsanullah - 16 wickets

A Afridi - 12 wickets

M Rizwan - 388 runs

A Khan - 277 runs

F Ashraf - 117 runs and 5 wickets

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, A Khan

Batters: C Munro, R Rossouw

All-rounders: S Khan, A Ali, F Ashraf

Bowlers: A Afridi, Ihsanullah, H Ali, F Farooqi

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, A Khan

Batters: C Munro, K Pollard

All-rounders: S Khan, F Ashraf

Bowlers: A Afridi, Ihsanullah, H Ali, F Farooqi, U Mir

Poll : 0 votes