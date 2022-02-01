ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 8

The eighth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has Islamabad United (ISL) taking on the Multan Sultans (MUL) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

The Multan Sultans have been the standout team in the PSL with three wins in three games so far. Mohammad Rizwan and co. head into the match on the back of a thrilling win over the Quetta Gladiators and will be keen to sustain their winning momentum. Islamabad United, meanwhile, are still finding their feet in PSL 2022. But their only outing this season saw them decimate Peshawar Zalmi. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, the Multan Sultans hold the edge owing to their superior form. But with the likes of Alex Hales and Hasan Ali in the Islamabad United ranks, a riveting contest beckons in Karachi.

ISL vs MUL Probable Playing XIs

ISL XI

Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mubasir Khan and Marchant de Lange

MUL XI

Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani and Ihsanullah/Abbas Afridi

Match Details

ISL vs MUL, PSL 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 1st February 2022; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the National Stadium with spinners likely to get help off the surface. As seen in the previous fixture, there should not be much swing on offer for the pacers, enticing the batters to go after the bowling in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the spinners should play a more prominent role, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams would prefer to chase, with dew bound to come into play in the second innings.

Today’s ISL vs MUL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Although Mohammad Rizwan couldn't trouble the scorers in the previous game, he has already scored two fifties in PSL 2022. The Multan Sultans captain has been in fine form over the last few months and is a must-have in your ISL vs MUL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Alex Hales: Alex Hales was at his dominant best in the previous game, scoring an unbeaten 82 and seeing Islamabad home against Peshawar. Since the start of the year, Hales has been in destructive form with the bat and with the conditions playing into his hands, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

David Willey: David Willey has blown hot and cold for the Sultans, but his ability to swing the new ball both ways holds him in high regard. The Englishman is also a decent bet with the bat, which adds value to his case for inclusion in your ISL vs MUL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Hasan Ali: Premier pacer Hasan Ali is one of the best bowlers in the competition who has all the skills to succeed in the white-ball formats. Capable of breaching the 140 kmph mark and mixing it up with clever variations, Hasan should pick up a wicket or two in this game. With his added pinch-hitting ability also in his arsenal, Hasan should be a popular pick today.

Three best players to pick in ISL vs MUL Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales (ISL)

Mohammad Rizwan (MUL)

David Willey (MUL)

Key stats for ISL vs MUL Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan - 121 runs in 3 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 60.50

Alex Hales - 82 runs in 1 PSL 2022 match, SR: 151.85

Imran Tahir - 7 wickets in 3 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 10.03

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, David Willey, Tim David, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim and Imran Tahir

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan. Vice-captain: Alex Hales.

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim and Imran Tahir

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Rilee Rossouw.

Edited by Samya Majumdar