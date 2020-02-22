ISL vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Feb 22nd, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second PSL game on Saturday, Islamabad United takes on Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both teams began their PSL campaigns in contrasting fashion. While Islamabad succumbed to an onslaught from Azam Khan, Multan Sultans beat home side Lahore Qalandars very convincingly.

Multan Sultans have impressed the most over the first three games. In spite of the Sultans having a good blend of youth and experience, they will be wary of a wounded Islamabad United side boasting of an explosive batting unit. Either way, both sides will be looking for the win as the points table begins to take shape. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ISL vs MUL.

ISL vs MUL Teams:

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Saif Badar, Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram, Akif Javed, Musa Khan, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Luke Ronchi, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Phil Salt, Dale Steyn, Hussain Talat

Multan Sultans:

Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khshdil Shah, Wayne Madsen, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Rohail Nazir, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir.

Playing 11 Updates:

Islamabad United:

Islamabad might ponder a change or two after a lacklustre performance against Quetta. Zafar Gohar could come in for Amad Butt although Butt's all-round ability makes him a valuable asset. They should persist with the same batting line-up with the likes of Munro and Ingram looking to make amends with a big knock. The experience of Ronchi should also serve them nicely while the likes of Talat and Asif Ali would be expected to come with sizable contributions in the middle order. Islamabad has a nice balance to the side with captain Shadab and Faheem doubling up as allrounders. Mohammad Musa impressed in the first game with three wickets and would certainly be one to watch out for along with Akif Javed.

Possible XI: Ronchi(WK), Munro, Malan, Talat, Ingram, Asif, Shadab(C), Faheem, Amad, Akif and Musa

Multan Sultans:

Multan should field an unchanged side after a good win over the Qalandars. Although they didn't include Bopara and Qadir, Multan Sultans look a very dominant outfit. Rilee Rossouw and James Vince are key for the Sultans with captain Shan Masood capable of batting deep. The Sultans boast of a pretty deep batting unit with Shahid Afridi and Sohail Tanvir batting in the lower middle order. Lanky pacer Mohammad Irfan leads the attack alongside Mohammad Ilyas with the experience of Imran Tahir serving them in the middle overs.

Possible XI: Masood(C), Vince, Ali, Rossouw, Zeeshan(WK), Khushdil, Afridi, Ilyas, Tanvir, Tahir and Irfan.

Match Details:

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2020, Match 5

Advertisement

22nd February 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report:

A competitive wicket is on the cards which paves the way for an even contest between bat and ball on Saturday. Run-scoring is easier in the powerplay overs with the brand new ball and field restrictions in place. As the game progresses, spinners will play a more prominent role with the ball tending to move a bit under lights as well. 160 should be a competitive score although either side has the firepower to exceed the par score.

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Although Luke Ronchi's days as a player are numbered, his ability to provide explosive starts was evident in Islamabad's first game. Ronchi scored 23 off just 13 balls before throwing his wicket away. He should be the preferred choice for the wicket-keeper slot although Multan Sultans keeper Zeeshan Ashraf could be a viable pick as well.

Batsmen: Colin Munro and James Vince couldn't score many runs in their first PSL outings. With run-scoring being relatively easy against the new ball in Lahore, both of them should find a place in the fantasy side along with Rilee Rossouw. While middle-order batsman Asif Ali's knowledge of the local conditions holds him in good light, one can opt for Shan Masood as well. The Multan Sultans captain paved the way for their first win in PSL 2020 with a classy 38 and does look in good form.

Allrounders: Islamabad United duo of Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf is a must-have in the side given their ability to win matches single-handedly. While Ashraf scored 20 runs and picked a wicket as well in Match 1, Shadab's leg-spin could be vital on a pitch that should suit his skills. Along with them, Moeen Ali should round off the allrounders department.

Bowlers: South African veteran Imran Tahir is a household name in T20 Franchise leagues. With a wealth of experience and the confidence of picking up two crucial wickets in the previous game under his belt, Tahir should be picked in the fantasy team along with Mohammad Musa. Amad Butt is another viable option with the ball while Mohammad Irfan's ability to extract uncomfortable bounce could yield a wicket or two on Saturday.

Captain: Rilee Russouw's recent form bodes well for the fantasy contest with the South African topping the charts in BPL 2019-20. With the southpaw scoring 32 in the previous game as well, Rossouw should be backed to come up with a sizable contribution on Saturday. Along with him, Colin Munro and James Vince are also decent picks for the multiplier options given their international experience and recent form. If one were to opt for an all-rounder for the differential picks, both Moeen Ali and Faheem Ashraf would fit in nicely.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Luke Ronchi, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Musa, Mohammad Irfan and Imran Tahir.

Captain: Rilee Rossouw, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Zeeshan Ashraf, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Munro, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir and Amad Butt.

Captain: Faheem Ashraf, Vice-Captain: James Vince