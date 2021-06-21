ISL vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Qualifier - June 21st, 2021

The Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has Islamabad United taking on Multan Sultans at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Islamabad United have been the team to beat in PSL 2021 with eight wins from 10 games. In fact, they are on a four-match winning streak, with the last of them coming against the Multan Sultans. With Faheem Ashraf also returning to form, Islamabad United are set to field a full-strength side as they look to seal a place in the PSL 2021 final with a win against the Sultans.

The Sultans have been very impressive in the UAE leg of their PSL campaign with four wins in five games. Despite having a revamped squad in place, Multan were able to dig deep, with the likes of Shan Masood and captain Mohammad Rizwan starring at the top of the order. The emergence of Shahnawaz Dhani, who possesses a resourceful bowling attack capable of upsetting any team, has also served Multan well.

Although Islamabad will start the game as the clear favorites, Multan are well and truly capable of getting the better of the PSL table-toppers. With a place in the final up for grabs, another cracking contest beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Predicted Playing XIs

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir and Imran Khan

Islamabad United

Usman Khawaja (c), Colin Munro, Brandon King, Asif Ali, Akhlaq Mohd (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Ahmed, Hasan Ali and Akif Javed

Match Details

Match: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Qualifier

Date and Time: 21st June 2021, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

With a fresh pitch in place for the PSL 2021 playoffs, a good batting track is expected at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Regardless, the pacers should get extra bounce and pace to trouble the batsmen early on. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key, with 170 being par at the venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew possibly playing a role in the second half of the match.

PSL 2021 Qualifier Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ISL vs MUL)

ISL vs MUL PSL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohd Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Asif Ali Brandon King, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani and Hasan Ali

Captain: Mohd Rizwan. Vice-captain: Shadab Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohd Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Asif Ali Akif Javed, Usman Khawaja, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani and Hasan Ali

Captain: Hasan Ali. Vice-captain: Mohd Rizwan

Edited by Samya Majumdar