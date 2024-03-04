ISL vs PES Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – March 4, 2024

Islamabad United (ISL) will be taking on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) in the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will play host to this exciting ISL vs PES encounter on Monday.

Islamabad United were scheduled to face the Quetta Gladiators in their last game but the rain played a spoilsport. Persistent rain meant that the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled and both sides had to settle for a point each.

The same was the case with Peshawar Zalmi. They were set to take on the Lahore Qalandars at the same venue but the entire game was called off without toss being held. Both the games on the double-header Saturday were washed out due to rain.

The ISL vs PES clash will be held at the same venue where the games were abandoned due to rain. Let’s hope that the rain stays away and we get a full game on Monday. Ahead of it, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Shadab Khan (ISL) – 9 Credits

Shadab Khan leads Islamabad United (Image Courtesy: X/Islamabad United)

Shadab Khan is leading Islamabad United in the PSL 2024. The all-rounder is having a decent tournament with both bat and ball. He has scored 103 runs in five games at an impressive average of 34.33. With the ball, he has grabbed six scalps at 21.50.

Shadab returned figures of 2/28 in his four overs last time they faced Peshawar Zalmi. It included the wickets of Mohammad Haris and Haseebullah Khan. Shadab is a decent pick for the ISL vs PES contest as he often contributes in all facets of the game.

#2 Agha Salman (ISL) – 8.5 Credits

Agha Salman celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Agha Salman of Islamabad United is having a fantastic competition with the bat. He has scored 188 runs in five outings. He averages a stellar 62.67 in the tournament and is striking at 154.10. He can also chip in with the ball.

Salman plays spin very well and has been a vital cog in the United’s batting line-up. He missed out against Zalmi but will be looking to get back to scoring runs in the upcoming ISL vs PES game on Monday in Rawalpindi.

#1 Babar Azam (PES) – 9 Credits

Babar Azam in action (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

The last time Islamabad United faced Peshawar Zalmi, Babar Azam lit up the stadium with a scintillating century. The Zalmi skipper is in rich form with the bat and has already amassed 330 runs in five games at a sensational average of 82.50.

Babar opened the batting against United in their previous meeting and carried his bat by remaining unbeaten on 111 off just 63 balls. His knock comprised 14 boundaries and two maximums. You can rely on Babar to fetch you valuable points on Monday.

