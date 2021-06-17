ISL vs PES Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's PSL match

Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi in Match No. 26 of the PSL 2021 on Thursday. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Islamabad United are the first team to qualify for the playoffs with six wins from eight matches and sit atop the points table. They are on a roll having won their last three games. Islamabad United have been the most consistent and dominant side in this PSL.

Peshawar Zalmi is second in the table with five wins from nine outings. They are coming off a comprehensive win over the Karachi Kings. With just one game to go in the league stage, Peshawar Zalmi will look for a win to seal their spot in the top four.

Islamabad United, however, will also want to consolidate their top spot. They will be keen to extend their three-match winning streak in the ongoing PSL.

Here, we look at three players who are our picks for captain and vice-captain for your Dream 11 team for this PSL clash.

#3 Hazratullah Zazai, Peshawar Zalmi

Afghanistan's dashing left-handed opener Hazratullah Zazai took the PSL by storm in his debut game for Peshawar Zalmi. He smashed a brutal 26-ball 63, at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 242.31. In the process, he also recorded the joint-fastest fifty in the history of the PSL (17 balls).

The likes of Hamish Rutherford, Shoaib Malik and Kamran Akmal have also been amongst the runs. However, Zazai can decimate any attack ruthlessly. He lived up to his reputation during debut and is a must pick for your Dream 11 side.

#2 Wahab Riaz, Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz has led by example this season. The left-arm quick has picked up the most wickets so far with 14 scalps. In fact, his best figures of 4/17 came against Islamabad United the last time the two teams met.

4 overs. 4-17. Terrific comeback from Wahab Riaz today. After two difficult games and a seemingly endless stream of criticism from across the board, he showed some real character tonight. On his day, there are few better 👏👏👏 #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/lIw5sIilLa — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) February 27, 2021

Wahab can also smack some lusty blows down the order and will be a valuable inclusion in your team.

#1 Colin Munro, Islamabad United

Islamabad United opener Colin Munro has been in serious form in PSL 2021. The stylish left-hander tops the batting charts for his side. He has accumulated 193 runs from just four games, including two fifties. Munro's best innings in this edition was an unbeaten 36-ball 90 against the Quetta Gladiators.

New Zealand opener Colin Munro plundered an unbeaten 90 off 36 balls as Islamabad United swept Quetta Gladiators by 10 wickets in the #Pakistan Super League Friday || #QGvIU https://t.co/mrRdjitxI9 — Arab News Pakistan (@arabnewspk) June 12, 2021

With an average of 96.50 and a strike rate of 175.45, Munro should be an automatic choice for your Dream 11 team.

