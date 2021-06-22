PSL 2021 - ISL vs PES Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain  - June 22nd, 2021

Islamabad United face Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Tuesday (June 22). The match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Islamabad finished the group stage as table toppers with five consecutive wins. However, their winning streak came to a halt when they lost the PSL 2021 Qualifier to Multan Sultans. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi knocked out defending champions Karachi Kings in Eliminator 1.

"It wasn't a bad performance but for us the equation remains the same - if you win 2 games from here, you win the tournament; We gotta dust ourselves up and come back tomorrow and play a better game" : Johan Botha - Head Coach at Islamabad United#PSL6 pic.twitter.com/3e8BgV44cF — PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) June 22, 2021

Islamabad United are the most successful team in PSL history, having won the title twice already. Peshawar Zalmi have also won the PSL once, back in 2017. The winner of this contest will meet Multan Sultans in the final of the PSL 2021.

Ahead of the big clash, here are three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Hazratullah Zazai (Peshawar Zalmi)

Hazratullah Zazai has been in terrific form for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021. He has plundered 140 runs from just 3 games at an average of 46.66 and a whopping strike rate of 215.38.

The destructive opener smashed a 38-ball 77 against Karachi Kings in Eliminator 1, which set up the chase for his side. The innings comprised of 10 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 202.6

Zazai can earn you hefty points and should be a definite pick in your Dream11 team.

#2 Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi)

Wahab Riaz pictured during a Pakistan national team training session

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz has had a successful PSL campaign, both as captain and with the ball. He has picked up 16 wickets, the most for his side. Riaz is also the third-highest wicket-taker overall in PSL 2021.

The Pakistan pacer picked up two crucial wickets against Karachi Kings in Eliminator 1, including the big wicket of Babar Azam. For his team to go one step closer to the title, Wahab will once again have to lead from the front.

#1 Usman Khawaja (Islamabad United)

Usman Khawaja and his daughter pose with the Sheffield Shield trophy

Talismanic opener Usman Khawaja is the leading run-scorer for Islamabad United. He has scored 245 runs from just six games at an average of 61.25 and a strike rate of 154.08.

The Australian southpaw scored an unbeaten 105 in just 56 balls against Peshawar Zalmi when the sides last met. Khawaja also scored 70 runs off just 40 balls at a strike rate of 175 against Multan Sultans in the Qualifier.

As Islamabad United meet Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2 of PSL 2021, Khawaja is a top pick for your Dream11 team.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra