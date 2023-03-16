ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2023, Eliminator 1

Islamabad United (ISL) will take on Peshawar Zalmi (PES) in Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, March 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ISL vs PES Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Islamabad United have played decent cricket so far in PSL 2023. They won six of their 10 games in the league stage. The Shadab Khan-led side finished in third position in the points table with the same number of points as Multan Sultans. But Islamabad United had a worse NRR compared to the Sultans and hence finished a place lower than them.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi managed to win five of their 10 matches. They finished fourth in the points table and will now be battling it out against Islamabad United to make it to Eliminator 2 of the tournament. The winner of this match will have to play against the losers of Qualifier 1 to make it to the summit clash of the tournament.

The two teams have played two matches in the tournament and the laurels have been divided between them. In their last encounter, Peshawar won the match by 13 runs.

ISL vs PES Match Details, Pakistan Super League 2023

Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 will be played on March 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ISL vs PES, Pakistan Super League 2023, Eliminator 1

Date and Time: March 16, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

ISL vs PES Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium has been very good for batting. The batters will enjoy the conditions here and a high-scoring encounter is surely on the cards.

Last Five Matches at the Venue (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won batting second: 0

Average score batting first: 193

Average score batting second: 138

ISL vs PES Probable Playing XIs for today’s match

Islamabad United Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Islamabad United Probable Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Mubasir Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Peshawar Zalmi Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Peshawar Zalmi Probable Playing XI

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Wahab Riaz.

ISL vs PES Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan (9 Matches, 280 Runs, SR: 162.79)

Azam Khan has played some fiery knocks for Islamabad United in this tournament. He has been explosive and looked solid throughout. Azam Khan will be the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Babar Azam (9 Matches, 416 Runs, SR: 146.47)

The skipper of the Peshawar Zalmi has been in brilliant touch in this tournament. He has scored runs on a consistent basis and is the best bet from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

Shadab Khan (10 Matches, 109 Runs & 10 Wickets, SR: 131.32 & Economy: 8.86)

The skipper from Islamabad United has been in good all-round form in this tournament. Shadab Khan has scored some valuable runs and has also picked up some important wickets. He is the best all-rounder choice for this match.

Bowler

Wahab Riaz (9 Matches, 9 Wickets, Economy: 9.20)

The Pakistan veteran pacer has been in good form with the ball this tournament. Wahab Riaz has been a touch expensive but the fact that he has bowled difficult overs must be kept in mind. Riaz will be the best pick from the bowlers section for this match.

ISL vs PES Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Babar Azam

The Peshawar skipper has been in fine batting form this tournament. Babar Azam's recent form makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

The English batter has been scoring important runs for his team. Tom Kohler Cadmore will be a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for ISL vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Fantasy Points Azam Khan 451 Babar Azam 585 Shadab Khan 525 Faheem Ashraf 513 Wahab Riaz 319

ISL vs PES match expert tips

The pitch will be very good for batting. Top-order batters and all-rounders who can use the long handle from the very beginning of the innings will be great picks for the match.

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Eliminator 1, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Wasim

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Eliminator 1, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Wasim

