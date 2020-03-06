ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL Match - Mar 7th, 2020

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi lock horns in Match 20 of PSL 2020 in Rawalpindi. Both teams come into this game on the back of a win and look to strengthen their case for a top-four finish. They are only separated by NRR in the PSL Points Table with their previous game being washed out.

Although both teams have a couple of world-class players in their ranks, Islamabad United's experience should give them the edge over the 2019 PSL runner-ups. With a new captain in Wahab Riaz at the helm, Peshawar will fancy their chances as well with the tournament entering the business end. All in all, an exciting clash is on the cards despite the threat of rain looming large. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ISL vs PES.

ISL vs PES Teams:

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Saif Badar, Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram, Akif Javed, Musa Khan, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Luke Ronchi, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Phil Salt, Dale Steyn, Hussain Talat.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Darren Sammy, Imam-ul-Haq, Liam Livingstone, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Adil Amin, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Mohsin, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz (C), Rahat Ali, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Playing 11 Updates:

Islamabad United:

After a dominant performance against Lahore Qalandars earlier in the week, Islamabad United shouldn't be making any changes to their playing 11. Their batting unit has a lot of firepower with Colin Munro and Luke Ronchi firing on all cylinders at the top of the order.

Captain Shadab Khan and Colin Ingram have well complemented them in the middle order while Asif Ali has chipped in with blazing cameos as well. Faheem Ashraf could be brought back for Akif Javed in what is a fearsome bowling attack led by Dale Steyn. With two spinners in Zafar Gohar and Shadab Khan doing well in the previous game, Islamabad United have all the bases covered ahead of his crucial match.

Possible XI: Ronchi (WK), Munro, Rizwan, Shadab (C), Ingram, Asif, Talat, Akif/Faheem, Steyn, Zafar and Raees.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Peshawar Zalmi is also likely to field an unchanged side after an excellent performance on Thursday. Imam ul Haq should keep his place in the team ahead of Tom Banton in spite of a failure in his first PSL 2020 outing. Peshawar's fortunes rely heavily upon the likes of Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik, who hold the fort in the middle order.

They have ample batting depth with all-rounders Lewis Gregory and Liam Dawson in the lower middle order. The pace trio of captain Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali and Rahat Ali has done well for the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2020. Lead spinner Yasir Shah has excelled in the last two games and will be crucial for Peshawar in their quest for two points on Saturday.

Possible XI: Akmal (WK), Imam, Haider, Malik, Livingstone, Gregory, Dawson, Hasan, Wahab (C), Yasir and Rahat

Match Details:

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 20

7th March 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report:

As is the case in most cities in Pakistan, the weather forecast for this game in Rawalpindi isn't great. Persistent rain is likely to have a say in the game with a washout on the cards. In case a shortened game does take place, both teams would looking to chase with a good batting track on offer. While there might be some swing for the pacers to utilize, the batsman will be critical to either side's fortunes on Saturday.

ISL vs PES Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Although Luke Ronchi is the top runscorer of PSL 2020, Kamran Akmal is the preferred choice ahead of Kiwi for the fantasy team. Although Akmal hasn't scored many runs off late, he still has 200 runs in this tournament, including a brilliant hundred against Quetta Gladiators. However, Ronchi could also be picked as the second wicket-keeper if the balance of the side suffices.

Batsmen: Colin Munro is fresh off match-winning 87 against Lahore Qalandars and looks in great touch. With 171 runs to his name in PSL 2020, he is a must-have in the side. Another such candidate is Haider Ali, whose fearlessness has served Peshawar Zalmi nicely. The U-19 starlet has scored 153 runs at an admirable strike-rate of nearly 160 which holds him in good stead. While the likes of Asif Ali and Colin Ingram are also decent picks, Liam Livingstone is due for a big knock. Although he has scored only 104 runs, one can expect the Englishman to score some runs on Saturday.

Allrounders: Shadab Khan has been the surprise package for Islamabad United in the batting unit. The skipper has accounted for 160 runs, including 11 sixes - the most by a Pakistan player in PSL 2020. With his leg-spin also being a handy asset, he should find a place in the fantasy side. Shoaib Malik has struck form at the right time for Peshawar. His last two outings read 68 and 54, which should give him the nod over Lewis Gregory.

Bowlers: Two of Peshawar's pace trio of Rahat Ali, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali should be picked in the fantasy team. While Riaz and Hasan have accounted for 13 wickets in PSL 2020 so far, Rahat is also a handy option with the pacer picking two wickets in the previous game. Dale Steyn has impressed so far with his experience serving him well. He should pick a wicket or two while Rumman Raees is also a decent pick for this game.

Captain: Kamran Akmal's form has tailed off after his astounding hundred against Quetta Gladiators. However, his ability to score quick and big runs at the top of the order should be backed to get the most out of the multiplier option. Colin Munro is a reliable candidate as well with the southpaw scoring 171 runs in PSL 2020. If one were to back an all-rounder as the differential, Shadab Khan's form and ability make him the perfect choice.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Kamran Akmal, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shadab Khan, Lewis Gregory, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Dale Steyn and Zafar Gohar.

Captain: Kamran Akmal, Vice-Captain: Shadab Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Kamran Akmal, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Dale Steyn and Rumman Raees.

Captain: Kamran Akmal, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro