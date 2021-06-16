ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - June 17th, 2021

Match 26 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has Islamabad United taking on Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Islamabad United have stormed to the top of the PSL 2021 table with a couple of dominant performances in the last few days. Although they are missing the services of Faheem Ashraf, Islamabad have more than made up for it with the likes of Asif Ali and Colin Munro delivering with the bat. Iftikhar Ahmed has been the surprise package with his mature batting approach, helping his side win a couple of games. With Hasan Ali also leading the bowling attack admirably, Islamabad are within touching distance of sealing a top-two finish.

Peshawar Zalmi are also in the running for a top-two finish in the PSL. They will head into the game on the back of a stunning win over Karachi Kings, which saw Hazratullah Zazai smash a quick-fire fifty at the top of the order. Peshawar Zalmi's bowlers have been key to their fortunes and they will bank on captain Wahab Riaz to deliver the goods yet again.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, Islamabad United might hold the edge ahead of the PSL clash, owing to their superior squad balance and depth.

Squads to choose from

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

Predicted Playing XIs

Islamabad United

Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Akif Javed, Ali Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jr

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan and Sameen Gul

Match Details

Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 26, PSL 2021

Date & Time: 17th June 2021, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has been unpredictable, the pacers have enjoyed the conditions. They should get the ball to move around early on with extra bounce also on offer. While dew could be a factor in the second innings, the spinners should still be able to extract some turn. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a competitive total at the venue.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ISL vs PES)

PSL 2021 ISL vs PES Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khawaja, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Hasan Ali and Mohd Wasim Jr

Captain: Usman Khawaja. Vice-captain: Haider Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohd Irfan, Umaid Asif, Hasan Ali and Mohd Wasim Jr

Captain: Shadab Khan. Vice-captain: Haider Ali

