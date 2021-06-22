ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Eliminator 2 - June 22nd, 2021

Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has Islamabad United taking on Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Despite being the team to beat in the league phase of PSL 2021, Islamabad United succumbed to a big loss at the hands of Multan Sultans in the Qualifier. However, they've got another crack at making it to the final, thanks to their exploits in the league stage. Islamabad United have a balanced squad filled with explosive talents such as Colin Munro and Asif Ali. With Hasan Ali leading the attack, Islamabad will head into the contest with high hopes.

Their opponents, Peshawar Zalmi, edged the Karachi Kings in Eliminator 1 of PSL 2021, thanks to Hazratullah Zazai's whirlwind fifty. However, they will need more from their batters, who have been sub-par in the last few games. Peshawar's strength lies in their bowling attack, with Wahab Riaz and Umaid Asif being key for them.

Although Islamabad United might just hold the edge ahead of this game, there isn't much to separate the two teams. With a place in the final hanging in the balance, both teams are expected to give in their best in what promises to be a thrilling PSL 2021 encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

Predicted Playing XIs

Islamabad United

Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Akif Javed, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim Jr

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Imam ul Haq, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan and Khalid Usman

Match Details

Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Eliminator 2, PSL 2021

Date & Time: 22nd June 2021, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring PSL game beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, with the bowlers also expected to get some help off the surface. While the pacers should get the ball moving around in the early stages, there will be some turn on offer for the spinners, as seen on Monday. Although the pitch should ideally slow down as the match progresses, dew could play a part in the second innings. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being par at the venue.

PSL 2021 Eliminator 2 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ISL vs PES)

ISL vs PES PSL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Imam ul Haq, Umaid Asif, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Imran

Captain: Colin Munro. Vice-captain: Kamran Akmal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Akmal, Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Imam ul Haq, Umaid Asif, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Irfan

Captain: Imam ul Haq. Vice-captain: Colin Munro

Edited by Samya Majumdar