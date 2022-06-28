ISL vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C, Match 4

Israel (ISL) will take on Portugal (POR) in the fourth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C on Tuesday at the Royal Brussels Cricket Club Ground in Waterloo.

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament. Israel have a lot of quality players in their ranks, but the head-to-head record favours Portugal, who have a lot of experience as well as in-form players. Portugal have also performed exceptionally well in recent international games.

Israel will give it their all to start the tournament on a positive note, but Portugal are a relatively better team and are expected to win.

ISL vs POR Probable Playing XIs

ISL

Shailesh Bangera (wk), Eshkol Solomon, Yogev Nagavkar, Gabi Schachat, Levi Kamarlekar, Josh Evans (c), Eitamar Kahamker, Yair Nagavkar, Abraham Amado, Eliezer Samson, Niv Nagavkar.

POR

Francoise Stoman (wk), Sharn Gomes, Azher Andani, Anthony Chambers, Zohaib Sarwar, Najam Shahzad (c), Imran Khan, Syed Maisam, Junaid Khan, Amandeep Singh, Fakhrul Hussain.

Match Details

Match: ISL vs POR, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C, Match 4.

Date and Time: June 28, 2022; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Royal Brussels Cricket Club Ground, Waterloo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Royal Brussels Cricket Club Ground in Waterloo is well balanced, where pacers should find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match, with middle-order batters playing a key role and a few wickets from the pacers early on. Bowlers who can bowl cutters could be key. The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game, and both teams could look to chase on winning the toss.

ISL vs POR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Bangera, who played exceptionally well in the last ECS tournament, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 team. He bats in the top order and can fetch additional points from catches.

Batters

A Andani and E Solomon are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Gomes is another good pick. He performed exceptionally well in his last few domestic games.

All-rounders

J Evans and N Shahzad are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Zaib is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Singh and F Hussain. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expected to bowl at the death. A Amado is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in ISL vs POR Dream11 prediction team

J Evans (ISL)

N Shahzad (POR)

A Andani (POR).

Israel vs Portugal Dream11 Prediction (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Bangera, F Stoman, S Gomes, A Andani, E Solomon, J Evans, I Khan, N Shahzad, A Singh, A Amado, F Hussain.

Captain: J Evans. Vice Captain: A Andani.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Bangera, F Stoman, S Gomes, A Andani, E Solomon, J Evans, A Zaib, N Shahzad, J Khan, A Amado, F Hussain.

Captain: A Andani. Vice Captain: J Evans.

