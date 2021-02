ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s PSL 2021 Match – March 1st, 2021

Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

While Islamabad United have had a great PSL campaign thus far, it has been a horrible one for Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad United have won two of their three PSL games this season. They are fourth in the points table with four points, the same as Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars. However, they are behind both teams because of an inferior net run rate of -0.198.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators are yet to open their PSL account. They have lost all three matches so far and are rooted to the bottom of the PSL points table. They also have the worst NRR among all teams.

PSL 2021: Squads to choose from

Islamabad United

Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Paul Stirling, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir (wk), Zeeshan Zameer.

Quetta Gladiators

Tom Banton, Saim Ayub, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Abdul Nasir, Cameron Delport, Hassan Khan, Usman Khan, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmed.

Predicted Playing-11s

Islamabad United

Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Quetta Gladiators

Tom Banton, Saim Ayub, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood.

Match Details

Match: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 12.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Date and Time: 1st March, 2021; 7:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for batting. As far as statistics are concerned, it’s a fairly even track that could provide balance to both bowlers and batsmen. A score above 150 is expected to be par on this track. Both the sides will probably look to bat first after winning the toss.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PSL

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Alex Hales, Hussain Talat, Faf du Plessis, Mohammad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dale Steyn.

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-Captain: Faf Du Plessis.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Hussain Talat, Faf du Plessis, Mohammad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Ben Cutting, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mehmood.

Captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed. Vice-Captain: Faheem Ashraf.