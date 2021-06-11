ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's PSL 2021 match - June 11

Match 18 of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) sees Islamabad United attempt to get back to winning ways against the Quetta Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 11.

Islamabad took on the Lahore Qalandars in the first game of the Abu Dhabi leg of PSL 2021. Although they dragged the game to the last ball after posting a sub-par first-innings total, a late blitz from Rashid Khan consigned them to a disappointing defeat.

The Gladiators, who are placed dead last with only one win from five games, will be seen in action for the first time in Abu Dhabi. They can avail the services of Andre Russell, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald and Zahir Khan, who will replace Tom Banton, Dale Steyn, Ben Cutting for the remainder of PSL 2021.

Islamabad United's squad: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brendon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umer Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer

Quetta Gladiators' squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan

Here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PSL 2021 match between Islamabad United and the Quetta Gladiators.

#3 Faf du Plessis (Gladiators)

South Africa v England - 3rd T20 International

A player who was in exceptional form for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), Faf du Plessis will look to continue in the same vein for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021.

The former Proteas captain played three games in Karachi, managing only 71 runs at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 131.48. But he's a completely different player at the moment, having plundered runs at the top of the order in the IPL.

Du Plessis is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 game.

#2 Shadab Khan (Islamabad)

New Zealand v Pakistan - T20 Game 3

Islamabad's captain Shadab Khan had a strange outing in the first game of the PSL 2021 restart.

Shadab came in at No. 4 and scored seven runs off as many deliveries before losing his wicket to James Faulkner. Having struggled with the ball in PSL 2021, the leg-spinner didn't appear too eager to bring himself on. He eventually came on as the fifth bowler and scalped the wicket of Muhammad Faizan, conceding 23 runs off three overs.

At the end of the day, Shadab is an absolutely vital component of the Islamabad playing XI and is bound to contribute in both departments soon. As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 game, he could return a massive points haul.

#1 Andre Russell (Gladiators)

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The biggest name who was part of the PSL 2021 replacement draft, Andre Russell will attempt to be the man to turn the Quetta Gladiators' dismal campaign around. The West Indian is not short of match practice, having taken to the field for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in this year's IPL.

Russell was superb at the death for KKR and could perform the same role for the Gladiators. His batting needs no introduction, and Islamabad may not have a strike bowler who can dismiss him cheaply.

Russell is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 game.

