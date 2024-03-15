ISL vs QUE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – March 15, 2024

Islamabad United (ISL) will be squaring off against the Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in the Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. The National Stadium in Karachi will be hosting this ISL vs QUE encounter on Friday (March 15).

Islamabad United defeated the Multan Sultans in their last league game. The bowlers struggled as the Sultans posted 228 on the board. The batters then stepped up and chased down the mammoth total on the last ball with three wickets in hand.

The Quetta Gladiators also faced the Sultans in their previous fixture but suffered a heavy loss. The Sultans set a target of 186. In reply, the Gladiators faltered as they got bundled out on 106 to lose the game by 79 runs.

Let’s have a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the upcoming ISL vs QUE clash.

#3 Akeal Hosein (QUE) – 8 Credits

Akeal Hosein of Quetta Gladiators is having a decent run in the PSL 2024 with the ball in hand. He has picked up 13 wickets in nine outings so far and is a vital player in the Gladiators squad. He has averaged 21.08 so far in the competition.

Hosein had a good outing against the Multan Sultans. When others faltered, Hosein went wicketless but conceded only 26 runs in his four overs. He scored a run-a-ball six in the second innings. Hosein is a decent pick for the upcoming ISL vs QUE contest.

#2 Abrar Ahmad (QUE) – 8.5 Credits

Abrar Ahmad leads the spin attack of the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2024. He is bowling beautifully and is among the top three wicket-takers in the competition, having grabbed 15 scalps in nine outings at a stellar average of 18.83.

Abrar was a bit expensive against the Sultans. He conceded 39 runs in his four overs but picked up the big wicket of the in-form Usman Khan. Abrar bowls tight spells in the middle overs and you can rely on him to fetch you points on Friday with his mystery spin.

#1 Shadab Khan (ISL) – 9 Credits

Shadab Khan leads Islamabad United in the ongoing edition of the PSL and has helped his side reach the playoffs with his stellar performance. He has scored 278 runs in nine outings at an average of 39.71. With the ball, he has grabbed 10 wickets at 26.70.

In their last game, Shadab registered figures of 0/52 in his four overs but stepped up with the bat. He scored 54 off 31 balls which included six boundaries and two maximums. Shadab can contribute to all facets of the game and is a must-pick for the ISL vs QUE clash on Friday.

