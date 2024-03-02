ISL vs QUE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – March 2, 2024

Islamabad United (ISL) will square off against the Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be hosting this ISL vs QUE contest on Saturday (March 2).

Islamabad United got back to winning ways by beating the Karachi Kings in their previous game. After restricting the Kings to 165/5, the batters stepped up and contributed to help United chase down the total with nine balls to spare.

The Quetta Gladiators are also coming off a win in their last fixture. The bowlers did a decent job to limit the Kings to 165/8. The game went down to the wire and the Gladiators held their nerves to get across the line on the last ball with five wickets in hand.

Ahead of the ISL vs QUE clash, here is a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Sherfane Rutherford (QUE) – 7.5 Credits

Sherfane Rutherford receiving an award. (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Sherfane Rutherford of Quetta Gladiators was at his absolute best in their recent win over the Karachi Kings. Chasing 166, Rutherford came out to bat at 89/4 and took his side across the line on the last ball.

Rutherford hit one boundary and six maximums to score an unbeaten 58 off just 31 balls which helped his side win the game with five wickets in hand. Rutherford has been averaging 35.50 in the competition and is a handy pick for your Dream11 side for the upcoming ISL vs QUE contest.

#2 Jason Roy (QUE) – 9 Credits

Jason Roy receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Quetta Gladiators’ Jason Roy is in rich form with the bat in the PSL 2024. The right-handed opener has scored 200 runs in five games at an impressive average of 40 and at a strike rate of above 150.

In Quetta’s win over Karachi, Roy played a vital role. In the chase of 166, Roy opened the batting and scored a quickfire 31-ball 52. He hit two boundaries and four sixes before falling in the 12th over. With the kind of form Roy is in, he is a good choice as the captain for your Dream11 side.

#1 Agha Salman (ISL) – 8.5 Credits

Agha Salman celebrating a wicket. (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Agha Salman of Islamabad United has been the standout performer for his side in the ongoing edition of the PSL. He has stepped up with both the bat and the ball, and is a reliable player if you are looking for valuable points in the upcoming ISL vs QUE game on Saturday.

Salman dismissed the well-set Leus du Plooy in their last game and conceded 17 runs in his two overs. He then remained unbeaten on 25 off 17 to help his side chase down 166 in the penultimate over. He is a great pick as he can contribute to all facets of the game.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points? Sherfane Rutherford Jason Roy 0 votes