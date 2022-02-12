ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 18

The 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has Islamabad United (ISL) taking on Quetta Gladiators (QUE) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Despite being one of the strongest teams on paper, Islamabad United have blown hot and cold in the PSL with only three wins in five games. However, they are well on course for a top-four finish, with the likes of Shadab Khan and Alex Hales in decent form as well. They face an upbeat Quetta Gladiators side who come into the game on the back of a big win over Lahore Qalandars. Although Mohammad Nawaz's injury will impact their balance and depth, Quetta have enough firepower to take the attack to Islamabad. All in all, a cracking game beckons in Lahore, with both teams eyeing two points.

ISL vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

QUE XI

Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Ben Duckett, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, James Faulkner, Ghulam Mudassar, Naseem Shah and Sohail Tanvir

ISL XI

Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mubasir Khan/Zeeshan Zameer, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Waqas Maqsood

Match Details

ISL vs QUE, PSL 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: 12th February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch in Lahore is slightly on the slower side. But the batters should enjoy proceedings once they get themselves in. The pacers might not get much swing early on, with runscoring being relatively easier against the hard new ball. As the match progresses, the bowlers should revert to off-pace deliveries, making it difficult for the batters. Wickets in hand will be key, with 160-170 being par. Although dew could play a part, both teams may prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s QUE vs ISL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Although Sarfaraz Ahmed has blown hot and cold in the PSL, part of it can be attributed to his lower middle-order role. However, he is one of the best players of spin in the competition and given the nature of the track in Lahore, Sarfaraz is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

James Vince: While Jason Roy has hit the ground running from the word go, James Vince held the fort at the other end. He showed glimpses of his attacking prowess and would be keen to sustain his newfound form with a big knock, making him a good addition to your ISL vs QUE Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan has been the stand-out player in the PSL with the Islamabad United captain starring with both the bat and ball. While his ability to take on the bowlers in the middle overs makes him a valuable asset, his bowling form in the last few games should make him a must-have in your ISL vs QUE Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Hasan Ali: Hasan Ali hasn't really fired with the ball for Islamabad this season. Although he has picked up a few wickets, Hasan Ali has proven to be a touch expensive at times. But with his variations bound to come in handy in Lahore, one can bank on Hasan to deliver the goods in this game.

Three best players to pick in ISL vs QUE Dream11 prediction team

Ahsan Ali (QUE) - 305 points

Mohammad Nawaz (QUE) - 312 points

Shadab Khan (ISL) - 757 points

Key stats for ISL vs QUE Dream11 prediction team

Shadab Khan - 186 runs and 14 wickets in 5 PSL 2022 matches

Jason Roy - 116(57) in previous PSL 2022 match vs Lahore Qalandars

Mohammad Nawaz - 78 runs and 6 wickets in 5 PSL 2022 matches

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, James Vince, Jason Roy, James Faulkner, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: James Vince.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, James Vince, Jason Roy, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah and Waqas Maqsood

Captain: Iftikhar Ahmed. Vice-captain: Alex Hales.

Edited by Samya Majumdar