Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators - Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan Super League 2023

Islamabad United (ISL) will take on Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in match number 21 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi on Sunday, March 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ISL vs QUE Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Islamabad United have been in good form in this tournament. The Shadab Khan-led side have recorded four wins from six games and are third in the points table. A win in this game will take them to the second spot.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are reeling at the bottom of the table. They have only one win under their belt from six games and their only win came against Karachi Kings. In fact, they are on a four-match losing streak and will be desperate to turn things around.

ISL vs QUE, Match Details

The 21st match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will be played on March 5, 2023, at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ISL vs QUE

Date & Time: March 5, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi has been an excellent one to bat on. 197 and 201 have been the scores posted by the teams batting first at this venue in this tournament. In fact, the former was even hunted down by Islamabad United.

Pacers have performed well at this venue and there has been some movement with the new ball.

ISL vs QUE Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Islamabad United: L, L, L, L, W

Quetta Gladiators: W, L, W, W, L

ISL vs QUE Probable Playing 11 today

Islamabad United Team News

No major injury concerns.

Islamabad United Probable Playing XI: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Mubasir Khan, and Rumman Raees.

Quetta Gladiators Team News

Mohammad Hasnain was rested in the last game against Lahore Qalandars because of pain in his ankle. He might come back into the XI for this game.

Quetta Gladiators Probable Playing XI: Yasir Khan, Martin Guptill, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Today’s ISL vs QUE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Azam Khan (6 matches, 242 runs)

Azam Khan is the third-highest run-getter in the PSL 2023. He has amassed 242 runs at an average of 60.50. He has a strike rate of 175.36 and has belted 25 fours along with 15 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Iftikhar Ahmed (6 matches, 130 runs)

Iftikhar Ahmed has got some good starts in this PSL 2023. He has accumulated 130 runs while averaging 26 and striking at 125.00. His off-spin can come in quite handy as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (6 matches, 20 runs, 6 wickets)

Shadab Khan has been in poor form with the bat. The ISL skipper and leg-spinning all-rounder has scored just 20 runs in four innings. But he has bowled well and has picked up six scalps at an economy rate of 8.13.

Top Bowler Pick

Hasan Ali (4 matches, 8 wickets)

Hasan Ali may have been expensive but he has consistently been amongst the wickets. He has taken eight wickets in four matches and has a bowling strike-rate of 12.0.

ISL vs QUE match captain and vice-captain choices

Alex Hales (1 match, 34 runs)

Alex Hales played his first game of the ongoing PSL 2023 against Karachi Kings. He smashed 34 off 16 balls in a knock that included four fours and two sixes. Overall, he has scored 929 runs at an average of 37.16 and a strike rate of 146.76 in his PSL career.

Mohammad Hasnain (5 matches, 8 wickets)

Mohammad Hasnain has been in top form with the ball and is the leading wicket-taker for QUE. The 22-year-old fast bowler has returned with eight wickets in five matches and has a bowling strike rate of 14.2.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ISL vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Alex Hales 34 runs in 1 match Mohammad Hasnain 8 wickets in 5 matches Hasan Ali 8 wickets in 4 matches Azam Khan 242 runs in 6 matches Shadab Khan 20 runs & 6 wickets in 6 matches

ISL vs QUE match expert tips

Pacers and big-hitters from either side will be the key. Thus, the likes of Azam Khan, Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah will be the ones to watch out for.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators - Pakistan Super League 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Martin Guptill, Iftikhar Ahmed

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators - Pakistan Super League 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain

Poll : 0 votes