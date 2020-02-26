ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Feb 27th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

PSL action moves to Rawalpindi as Islamabad United face defending champions, Quetta Gladiators in Match 9 of PSL 2020. Both teams have already met each other earlier in the tournament with Quetta coming out on top. Since the loss, Islamabad United have won both their games with Luke Ronchi and Shadab Khan starring for them.

Both teams have two wins from their three games and are firmly in the running for a knockout spot. Although both sides look well-equipped for this game, Islamabad United will hold the edge with a power-packed batting line up in its ranks. However, Quetta has a good blend of youth and experience which should make for another thrilling encounter between the two sides. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ISL vs QUE.

ISL vs QUE Teams:

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Saif Badar, Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram, Akif Javed, Musa Khan, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Luke Ronchi, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Phil Salt, Dale Steyn, Hussain Talat

Quetta Gladiators:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mahmood, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson

Playing 11 Updates:

Islamabad United:

No changes are on the cards for Islamabad after back-to-back wins in PSL 2020. Their batting unit is arguably the best in terms of experience and depth. While they have two explosive openers in Ronchi and Munro, their middle-order revolves around Dawid Malan and Colin Ingram with Asif Ali providing the impetus.

Captain Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf are also quite adept with the bat although their primary role in the side is to pick wickets. Local talent, Amad Butt and Mohammad Musa have impressed with their accuracy which bodes well for Islamabad. With Hussain Talat adding balance to the side, Islamabad United will fancy their chances of a third consecutive win in the competition.

Possible XI: Munro, Ronchi(WK), Malan, Asif, Ingram, Talat, Shadab (C), Faheem, Amad, Musa and Abdullah.

Quetta Gladiators:

Quetta Gladiators have to reason to tinker with their combination after a good win against the Karachi Kings. While their top-order trio of Watson, Roy and Shehzad haven't fired in unison yet, the likes of Azam Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmed have done exceedingly well. They could bring in Ben Cutting for Anwar Ali provided the Aussie is fully fit with Quetta only fielding three overseas players in the previous game.

Their pace attack has done the job for them with Mohammad Hasnain leading the pack with seven wickets. With Naseem Shah and Sohail Khan also complimenting him well, Quetta Gladiators will bank on their bowlers to counter Islamabad's explosive batting unit.

Possible XI: Roy, Watson, Shehzad, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Azam, Nawaz, Cutting/Anwar, Sohail, Mills, Naseem and Hasnain.

Match Details:

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 9

27th February 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report:

An even contest between bat and ball awaits the two sides on Thursday. While the batsmen have traditionally enjoyed conditions in Rawalpindi, the fast bowlers should get extra swing with the new ball. As the game progresses, the spinners will also have a say in the proceedings. 170 would be an ideal score at this venue with either side looking to chase in the first PSL 2020 match in Rawalpindi.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed has held the Quetta batting unit together with mature knocks in the middle order. His previous outing in PSL 2020 saw him score 37 runs against the likes of Amir and Jordan. He is the preferred option ahead of Ronchi owing to his recent form. Azam Khan, son of Pakistan legend Moin Khan, has done well this season with 110 runs in three games and is a viable alternative to Sarfaraz.

Batsmen: Colin Munro has shown glimpses of what he is capable of so far with a fifty against Multan Sultans to his name. However, much is expected of the burly opener as he is picked alongside PSL regular Dawid Malan. Shane Watson is also due for a big score and should be backed alongside fellow opener Jason Roy. While Ahmed Shehzad's familiarity with the local conditions holds him in good stead, one could also opt for Asif Ali and his prominent hitting ability for this game.

All-rounders: Shadab Khan starred in Islamabad United's thrilling win over the Lahore Qalandars. With a quick-fire 52 off just 29 and an economical spell of 2/14 to show for his efforts, Shadab Khan looks in fine form ahead of this clash. Along with reliable Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan is a must-have in the fantasy team. One could even pick Mohammad Nawaz as the third all-rounder in the side with the spin bowling all-rounder capable of scoring quick runs towards the end of the innings.

Bowlers: Mohammad Musa and Mohammad Hasnain have been the standout bowlers in the PSL so far. While Hasnain tops the wicket-takers charts with seven wickets in three games, young Musa occupies the second spot with five. Both of them have shown good control of their skill and should pick a wicket or two on Thursday. Former RCB pacer Tymal Mills has done well in both the games he has played this season with three wickets to show for his efforts. He should find a place in the fantasy team ahead of Naseem Shah while Amad Butt and his clever variations are a decent option for this game too.

Captain: Colin Munro and Shane Watson have underwhelmed this season with 52 and 50 runs to their names respectively. With both of them capable of scoring big knocks at the top of the order, they are the preferred options as the differentials for this game. Faheem Ashraf's wicket-taking ability is also a handy option with the all-rounder being handy with the bat as well. If one were to defer from any one of the trio mentioned above, Dawid Malan should also fit the bill for this game.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Amad Butt, Tymal Mills and Mohammad Hasnain.

Captain: Shane Watson, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Shane Watson, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Musa, Tymal Mills and Mohammad Hasnain.

Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Faheem Ashraf