ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - June 11th, 2021

Match 18 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will see Islamabad United take on Quetta Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Islamabad United couldn't get over the line against Lahore Qalandars despite coming up with a spirited bowling performance earlier in the week. However, with a short turnover, Islamabad United are back in action and will look to return to winning ways. They have a deep batting unit led by the overseas duo of Colin Munro and Usman Khawaja. With Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf in decent form as well, Islamabad United will start Friday's PSL 2021 game as the clear favorites.

Their opponents, Quetta Gladiators, will play for the first time at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in PSL 2021 on Friday. Although they are rooted at the bottom of the points table, the Gladiators have rung in the changes, with Andre Russell and Jack Wildermuth adding some much-needed balance to the side. While Faf du Plessis remains key to their batting unit, all eyes will be on the duo of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Azam Khan in the middle-order.

Despite possessing a young yet talented bowling attack, the Gladiators head into the game as slight underdogs. However, their explosive batting unit could prove to be the difference in what promises to be a cracking PSL 2021 game in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Islamabad United

Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed and Mohd Wasim Jr

Quetta Gladiators

Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah/Usman Khan Shinwari and Jack Wildermuth

Match Details

Match: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 18, PSL 2021

Date & Time: 11th June 2021, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is slightly on the slower side, with the batsmen having to bide their time in the middle. New-ball bowlers should get the ball to move around, with variations being key as the match progresses. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with spinners likely to play a massive role in the middle overs. Anything over 150 should be a competitive total as both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ISL vs QUE)

ISL vs QUE PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Tips - PSL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohail Nazir, Azam Khan, Faf du Plessis, Colin Munro, Cameron Delport, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Zahid Mehmood

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Shadab Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohail Nazir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faf du Plessis, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Zahid Mehmood

Captain: Colin Munro. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

