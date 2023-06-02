IST vs SSP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10 2023, Semi-final 2 

Istanbul KSK (IST) will take on BS CC - Sofia Spartans (SSP) in the second semi-final of the ECS Bulgaria T10 2023 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Friday, June 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IST vs SSP Dream11 prediction.
Istanbul KSK have been in stupendous form in the ECS Bulgaria T10 2023. They are the only unbeaten side in the tournament and finished at the top of the points table. Istanbul KSK won 10 out of their 14 matches, while four of their games were washed out.
On the other hand, BS CC - Sofia Spartans finished fourth in the standings with four wins, two losses, and eight no-results.
IST vs SSP Match Details, ECS Bulgaria T10 2023
The second semi-final of the ECS Bulgaria T10 2023 between Istanbul KSK and BS CC - Sofia Spartans will be played on June 2 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The game is set to take place at 1 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: IST vs SSP, 2nd Semi-final, ECS Bulgaria T10 2023
Date & Time: June 2nd 2023, 1 PM IST
Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia
IST vs SSP Pitch Report
The track at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia is usually a good one to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores and another high-scoring game could well be on the cards.
IST vs SSP Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Istanbul KSK: NR, W, W, W, NR
BS CC - Sofia Spartans: L, W, W, W, L
IST vs SSP Probable Playing 11 today
Istanbul KSK Team/Injury News
No major injury concerns.
Istanbul KSK Probable Playing XI: Tajammal Moshin, Ali Turkmen, Ishak Elec, Murad Ozbek, Abdullah Lodhi (wk), Zohaib Iqbal, Muhammed Turkmen, Hesh Moghaddam, Mohammad Isa Turkmen, Ilyas Ataullah (c), Syed Agha
BS CC - Sofia Spartans Team/Injury News
No major injury concerns.
BS CC - Sofia Spartans Probable Playing XI: Sid Nair, Kushaal Krishnakumar, Kevin D'Souza, Anu Saju, Jinson John, Gearóid Lynch (wk), Naveen George, Delrick Vinu (c), Ali Rasool, Kevin George, Vinu Jacob
Today’s IST vs SSP Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Gearóid Lynch (2 innings, 37 runs)
Gearóid Lynch has played six matches but has got to bat only twice. He has mustered 37 runs at a strike rate of 148.00. Lynch has also collected some vital points through his catches and stumpings.
Top Batter Pick
Ishak Elec (8 innings, 292 runs, 2 wickets)
Ishak Elec has been in solid touch with the bat in the ECS Bulgaria T10 2023. He has amassed 292 runs in eight outings at a strike rate of 200.00 and an average of 48.67 with the help of 24 fours and 22 sixes.
Top All-rounder Pick
Kushaal Krishnakumar (6 innings, 220 runs)
Kushaal Krishnakumar has accumulated 220 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 229.17. He has hit 26 sixes in the process.
Top Bowler Pick
Murad Ozbek (9 innings, 12 wickets)
Murad Ozbek is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ECS Bulgaria T10 2023 with 12 wickets in nine innings at an economy rate of 4.81.
IST vs SSP match captain and vice-captain choices
Sid Nair (6 matches, 211 runs, 2 wickets)
Sid Nair has been in top form with the bat. He has amassed 211 runs at an average of 70.33 and a strike rate of 254.22 with the aid of 17 fours and 20 sixes. On the bowling front, he has chipped in with two scalps at an economy rate of 6.60.
Zohaib Iqbal (7 innings, 89 runs, 6 wickets)
Zohaib Iqbal can be effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 89 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 185.42 in addition to taking six wickets at an economy rate of 7.45.
5 Must-picks with player stats for IST vs SSP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
IST vs SSP match expert tips
Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Sid Nair, Ishak Elec, Kushaal Krishnakumar, Ali Turkmen, and Zohaib Iqbal will be the ones to watch out for in the IST vs SSP contest.
IST vs SSP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Gearóid Lynch
Batters: Sid Nair (vc), Ishak Elec (c), Tajammal Moshin
All-rounders: Kushaal Krishnakumar, Jinson John, Ali Turkmen, Zohaib Iqbal
Bowlers: Murad Ozbek, Ali Rasool, Mohammad Isa Turkmen
IST vs SSP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Gearóid Lynch, Abdullah Lodhi
Batters: Sid Nair, Ishak Elec, Kevin D'Souza
All-rounders: Kushaal Krishnakumar (vc), Jinson John, Ali Turkmen, Zohaib Iqbal (c)
Bowlers: Murad Ozbek, Ali Rasool
