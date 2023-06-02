IST vs SSP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10 2023, Semi-final 2 

Istanbul KSK (IST) will take on BS CC - Sofia Spartans (SSP) in the second semi-final of the ECS Bulgaria T10 2023 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Friday, June 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IST vs SSP Dream11 prediction.

Istanbul KSK have been in stupendous form in the ECS Bulgaria T10 2023. They are the only unbeaten side in the tournament and finished at the top of the points table. Istanbul KSK won 10 out of their 14 matches, while four of their games were washed out.

On the other hand, BS CC - Sofia Spartans finished fourth in the standings with four wins, two losses, and eight no-results.

IST vs SSP Match Details, ECS Bulgaria T10 2023

The second semi-final of the ECS Bulgaria T10 2023 between Istanbul KSK and BS CC - Sofia Spartans will be played on June 2 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The game is set to take place at 1 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IST vs SSP, 2nd Semi-final, ECS Bulgaria T10 2023

Date & Time: June 2nd 2023, 1 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

IST vs SSP Pitch Report

The track at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia is usually a good one to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores and another high-scoring game could well be on the cards.

IST vs SSP Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Istanbul KSK: NR, W, W, W, NR

BS CC - Sofia Spartans: L, W, W, W, L

IST vs SSP Probable Playing 11 today

Istanbul KSK Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Istanbul KSK Probable Playing XI: Tajammal Moshin, Ali Turkmen, Ishak Elec, Murad Ozbek, Abdullah Lodhi (wk), Zohaib Iqbal, Muhammed Turkmen, Hesh Moghaddam, Mohammad Isa Turkmen, Ilyas Ataullah (c), Syed Agha

BS CC - Sofia Spartans Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

BS CC - Sofia Spartans Probable Playing XI: Sid Nair, Kushaal Krishnakumar, Kevin D'Souza, Anu Saju, Jinson John, Gearóid Lynch (wk), Naveen George, Delrick Vinu (c), Ali Rasool, Kevin George, Vinu Jacob

Today’s IST vs SSP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Gearóid Lynch (2 innings, 37 runs)

Gearóid Lynch has played six matches but has got to bat only twice. He has mustered 37 runs at a strike rate of 148.00. Lynch has also collected some vital points through his catches and stumpings.

Top Batter Pick

Ishak Elec (8 innings, 292 runs, 2 wickets)

Ishak Elec has been in solid touch with the bat in the ECS Bulgaria T10 2023. He has amassed 292 runs in eight outings at a strike rate of 200.00 and an average of 48.67 with the help of 24 fours and 22 sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kushaal Krishnakumar (6 innings, 220 runs)

Kushaal Krishnakumar has accumulated 220 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 229.17. He has hit 26 sixes in the process.

Top Bowler Pick

Murad Ozbek (9 innings, 12 wickets)

Murad Ozbek is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ECS Bulgaria T10 2023 with 12 wickets in nine innings at an economy rate of 4.81.

IST vs SSP match captain and vice-captain choices

Sid Nair (6 matches, 211 runs, 2 wickets)

Sid Nair has been in top form with the bat. He has amassed 211 runs at an average of 70.33 and a strike rate of 254.22 with the aid of 17 fours and 20 sixes. On the bowling front, he has chipped in with two scalps at an economy rate of 6.60.

Zohaib Iqbal (7 innings, 89 runs, 6 wickets)

Zohaib Iqbal can be effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 89 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 185.42 in addition to taking six wickets at an economy rate of 7.45.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IST vs SSP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sid Nair 211 runs & 2 wickets in 6 matches Ishak Elec 292 runs & 2 wickets in 8 innings Murad Ozbek 12 wickets in 9 innings Zohaib Iqbal 89 runs & 6 wickets in 7 innings Kushaal Krishnakumar 220 runs in 6 innings

IST vs SSP match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Sid Nair, Ishak Elec, Kushaal Krishnakumar, Ali Turkmen, and Zohaib Iqbal will be the ones to watch out for in the IST vs SSP contest.

IST vs SSP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IST vs SSP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Gearóid Lynch

Batters: Sid Nair (vc), Ishak Elec (c), Tajammal Moshin

All-rounders: Kushaal Krishnakumar, Jinson John, Ali Turkmen, Zohaib Iqbal

Bowlers: Murad Ozbek, Ali Rasool, Mohammad Isa Turkmen

IST vs SSP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IST vs SSP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Gearóid Lynch, Abdullah Lodhi

Batters: Sid Nair, Ishak Elec, Kevin D'Souza

All-rounders: Kushaal Krishnakumar (vc), Jinson John, Ali Turkmen, Zohaib Iqbal (c)

Bowlers: Murad Ozbek, Ali Rasool

