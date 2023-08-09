ITA-U19 vs JER-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for ICC U19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier

Italy U19 (ITA-U19) will take on Jersey U19 (JER-U19) in the seventh match of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier at the Sportpark Thurlede in Schiedam on Wednesday, August 9. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ITA-U19 vs JER-U19 Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Both Italy and Jersey are two games down in this tournament. They both have had a similar journey as they have lost one of their games while the other has been abandoned.

The two teams will be searching for a win to get off the mark in the points tally as quickly as possible.

ITA-U19 vs JER-U19 Match Details

The third match of the ICC U10 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier will be played on August 9 at the Sportpark Thurlede in Schiedam. The match will commence at 2.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ITA-U19 vs JER-U19, Match 7, ICC U19 CWC Europe Qualifier

Date and Time: August 9, 2023, Wednesday; 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Sportpark Thurlede, Schiedam

ITA-U19 vs JER-U19 Probable Playing XIs

ITA-U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ITA-U19 Probable Playing XI

Risal Jayawardena (c and wk), Musharraf Muzaffar, Gurpreet Singh-III, Numan Irfan, Luca Balducci, Gianluca Longo, Marco Giaconi, Kudagamage Jayasekera, Sahas Arachchige, Matthew Ross, and Appuhamy Hapuarchchige.

JER-U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

JER-U19 Probable Playing XI

Will Perchard (c), Charlie Best, Charlie Brennan, Jack Kemp, Stan Norman, Jack Stevens, Charley Webster (wk), Toby Britton, Corey Heath, George Richardson, and Louis Kelly.

ITA-U19 vs JER-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Risal Jayawardena

Risal Jayawardena looked good behind the stumps in the last match. He is also decent with the bat and looks like the best choice from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter - Gianluca Longo

Gianluca Longo looked in decent touch with the bat in the previous match. He also bowled a decent spell with the ball. Longo looks like the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder - Will Perchard

Will Perchard delivered with the bat for Jersey in the last match. He also bowled a couple of overs and looks like the most efficient pick from the all-rounder section for this game.

Bowler - Louis Kelly

Louis Kelly looked in great form with the ball in the previous game. He delivered a great spell and will be the key choice from this category for the match.

ITA-U19 vs JER-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Louis Kelly

Louis Kelly looked in great form with the ball in the last match. He is picking up wickets, which makes him a brilliant choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Will Perchard

Will Perchard looked good with the bat and also bowled a decent spell in the last match. Hence, Perchard gives you the option to maximize points in both innings of the match and hence looks like a safe bet as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for ITA-U19 vs JER-U19, Match 7

Risal Jayawardena

Gianluca Longo

Will Perchard

S Arachchige

Louis Kelly

GSY-U19 vs SCO-U19 Match Expert Tips

The wicket will be a good one for bowling. Bowlers and all-rounders who can bowl their full quota of overs will be the best picks for the match.

ITA-U19 vs JER-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

ITA-U19 vs JER-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Risal Jayawardena

Batters: C Brennan, Gianluga Longo

All-rounders: G Singh-III, Will Perchard, S Norman, S Arachchige, M Ross

Bowlers: G Richardson, Louis Kelly, A Hapuarchchige

