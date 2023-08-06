ITA-U19 vs NED-U19 Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for ICC U19 Men's Europe Qualifier match – August 6, 2023

The Italy U19 team (ITA-U19) will meet the Netherlands U19 team (NED-U19) in the second match of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Europe Qualifier match on Sunday, August 5.

The Netherlands U19 team is one of the favourites to clinch the Qualification, although they are expected to face stern competition from teams like the Scotland U19 team. The Dutch team, who will look to benefit from the home advantage, will take on Division 2 Qualifier winners Italy U19 team in their opening match.

On that note, here are the best choices for captaincy or vice-captaincy in the upcoming ITA-U19 vs NED-U19 Dream11 clash.

#3 Gianluca Longo (ITA-U19) - 8 Credits

Gianluca Longo will lead the batting attack of the Italy U19 team in this Qualifier tournament. He is a top-order batter, known for his aggressive batting. In February this year, Longo smashed 49 runs from just 15 deliveries against the Grey High team. He is expected to produce a good start for the Italy U19 team in this contest and is an excellent choice for vice-captaincy.

#2 Nirav Kulkarni (NED-U19) - 8.5 Credits

Nirav Kulkarni is a batting all-rounder, who usually opens the innings for his county team, Voorburg CC. This season, he has featured in 31 matches for both Division 1 and Division 2 teams of Voorburg CC. Kulkarni has notched up 555 runs and also has bagged one wicket. He is an excellent choice for the captaincy in this ITA U19 vs NED-U19 Dream11 clash.

#1 Teun Kloppenburg (NED U19) - 8.5 Credits

Teun Kloppenburg is the best choice for the captaincy in this ITA U19 vs NED-U19 Dream11 clash. Kloppenburg, who represents HCC, was recently picked up for the Netherlands A team for the T20 tri-series against Austria and Germany.

He is in excellent form at the moment and has scored 1007 runs in his last 43 matches for HCC. He also has bagged two wickets. Notably, in the Topklasse tournament, he scored a hat-trick of half-centuries (52, 64, and 59), while batting at number five.

