ITA vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10, Match 4

Italy will take on Czech Republic in the fourth match of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Italy will take part in their second match of the day against Czech Republic. They’re taking on Germany in a game earlier the same day and that might play some part.

Italy are one of the most solid sides in the group. Meanwhile, Czech Republic have consistently been playing cricket at the highest level. They are the lowest-ranked team in the group.

ITA vs CZR Probable Playing 11 Today

ITA XI

Baljit Singh (c), Nisar Ahmed (wk), Damith Kosala, Amir Sharif, Hassan Ahmad, Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Imran, Ravi Paul, Adnan Muhammad, Jorawar Singh, Janaka Waas

GER XI

Arun Ashokan (c), Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sabawoon Davizi, Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Ali Waqar, Satyajit Sengupta, Keyur Mehta, Naveed Ahmed, Ali Waqar, Kushal Mendon

Match Details

ITA vs CZR, ECC T10 2021, Match 4

Date and Time: 27th September, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval surface is a batting paradise and batters will enjoy their time at the crease once they’re accustomed to the conditions. Spinners will have to stick to tight lengths in order to avoid getting hammered. High scores are common at this venue.

Today’s ITA vs CZR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the gloves behind the stumps, there are few players better than H Ahmad in the competition. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter who can take on the bowlers also makes him a convincing choice for your fantasy side.

Batters

SS Ramakrishnan is known to bide his time on the pitch before unleashing the big shots. Once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him.

All-rounders

All-rounders are especially crucial in the T10 format and A Ashokan has been at the top of his game recently. Not having him as your ITA vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Side multiplier choice would be a big mistake.

R Paul is another great all-round choice who bowls right-arm medium pace. He can contribute with both the bat and the ball.

Bowlers

A Waqar right-arm medium pace could prove to be hard to deal with. He’s in excellent form as well

Top 5 best players to pick in ITA vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

A Ashokan (CZR)

S Davizi (CZR)

SS Ramakrishnan (CZR)

A Waqar (CZR)

S Sengupta (CZR)

Important stats for ITA vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

S Davizi: 481 runs and 11 wickets in T20Is

J Wass: 128 runs and 10 wickets in ECS Brescia 2021

SRD Wickramasekara: 509 runs in 17 ECS matches

ITA vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Today

ITA vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, D Kosala, SRD Wickramasekara, SS Ramakrishnan, R Paul, S Davizi, S Sengupta, A Ashokan, J Singh, J Wass, A Waqar

Captain: A Ashokan, Vice-Captain: R Paul

ITA vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, D Kosala, SRD Wickramasekara, J Singh, SS Ramakrishnan, R Paul, S Sengupta, A Ashokan, J Singh, J Wass, A Waqar

Captain: S Sengupta, Vice-Captain: SS Ramakrishnan

