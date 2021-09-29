ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship Group C Match 11

Match 11 in Group C of the European Cricket Championship 2021 has Italy taking on England XI at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

England XI have been the team to beat in the European Cricket Championship and rightly so. They have been lethal with both the bat and ball, with youngsters Sam Pearce and Dan Lincoln coming up with sensational performances. Although England XI will start as the clear favorites, they face an Italy side who boast explosive star power in their batting unit. With the T10 format also playing into their favor, Italy will fancy an upset against England XI in what promises to be a cracking game in Cartama.

ITA vs ENG-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

ITA XI

Baljit Singh (c), Amir Sharif, Irfan Shaikh, Hassan Ahmad (wk), Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Manoj Rodrigo, Simranjit Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Jorawar Singh and Damith Kosala

ENG-XI

Harrison Ward, Luke Webb, Dan Lincoln (c&wk), Alex Mellor, Tom Bevan, Andy Rishton, Zaman Akhter, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Alex Russell and Max Uttley

Match Details

ITA vs ENG-XI, ECC 2021 Group C, Match 11

Date and Time: 29th September 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at Cartama Oval, a high-scoring fixture beckons with little help on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers should get some swing early on, the dimensions of the ground go against them. There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, with the batters expected to target the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being a bare minimum at the venue in this format.

Today’s ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hassan Ahmad: Hassan Ahmad has been in decent form in the European Cricket Championship, with the Italian wicketkeeper once again scoring some quick runs against Finland in his previous outing. Given his ability to play the big shots, Ahmad should get the nod over Dan Lincoln, who also isn't a bad option for your ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Harrison Ward: Sussex youngster Harrison Ward has been a revelation with quick runs at the top of the order. However, Ward hasn't converted his starts, something he will be keen to do against the Italians.

All-rounder

Amir Sharif: Amir Sharif has been sensational in the European Cricket Championship with a heap of runs and wickets to his name. He showed glimpses of his ability against England in the reverse fixture and is a must-have in your ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rich Edwards: Rich Edwards has been hard to put away, with the pacer putting in a good shift against Italy in the reverse fixture. Given his wicket-taking ability, Edwards is surely one to keep an eye out for in today's game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif (ITA) - 468 points

Harrison Ward (ENG-XI) - 232 points

Baljit Singh (ITA) - 194 points

Important stats for ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif: 66 runs and 10 wickets in 4 ECC 2021 matches

Harrison Ward: 37(13) in previous ECC 2021 match vs Italy

Rich Edwards: 2-0-7-2 in previous ECC 2021 match vs Italy

ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Mellor, H Ward, D Lincoln, H Ahmad, B Singh, A Khan, A Sharif, S Pearce, A Russell, R Edwards and M Imran

Captain: A Sharif. Vice-captain: H Ward

ITA vs ENG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Mellor, H Ward, D Lincoln, H Ahmad, B Singh, L Webb, A Sharif, S Pearce, M Uttley, R Edwards and M Imran

Captain: H Ward. Vice-captain: S Pearce

Edited by Samya Majumdar