ITA vs FIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Italy will square off against Finland in the ninth match of the Group C ECC-T10 on 28th September at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Italy haven't got off to a perfect start in this tournament having lost both of their games so far. They will be looking forward to making a comeback and grabbing their first win of the tournament.

Finland, on the other hand, also have lost both their matches against England and the Czech Republic. They will aim to avenge their previous setbacks with a win in this encounter.

ITA vs FIN Probable Playing 11 Today

Italy

Baljit Singh (C), Nisar Ahmed (WK), Damith Kosala, Amir Sharif, Hassan Ahmad, Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Imran, Ravi Paul, Adnan Muhammad, Jorawar Singh, Janaka Waas.

Finland

Nathan Collins (C), Peter Gallagher, Aravind Mohan, Jonathan Scamans (WK), Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Naveed Shahid, Areeb Qadir, Parveen Kumar, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad.

Match Details

Match: ITA vs FIN, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: 28th September 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is a great one to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue in the European Cricket Championship. More of the same can be expected for today's game as well.

Given the conditions, the team winning the toss would most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s ITA vs FIN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Mohan: Aravind has been in good touch with the bat. He will be a good option for the keeper owing to his previous performances.

Batsmen

Ammad Khan: Zahir has scored 42 runs and also picked up a wicket so far. He will be looking to add more runs to his total in this game.

Peter Gallagher: Peter hasn’t performed yet with the bat in the previous two games. However, he is expected to score big in this encounter.

All-rounder

Amir Sharif: Amir has made significant contributions to both aspects of the match. He has scored 39 runs and has also picked up five wickets in two matches.

Amjad Sher: Sher is a genuine all-rounder who can contribute to both departments of the game. He will be a decent pick in the all-rounder section.

Bowlers

Mohammad Imran: Imran is a decent bowler who can also contribute with the bat. He has scored 45 runs and has also scalped a single wicket in two games.

Raaz Muhammad: Raaz has been a key bowler for Finland. His ability to contain batters with his variations makes him a must-pick in the bowling department.

Top 5 best players to pick in ITA vs FIN Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif (ITA)- 226 points

Ammad Khan (ITA)- 98 points

Ravi Paul (ITA)- 81 points

Raaz Muhammad (FIN)- 100 points

Mohammad Imran (ITA)- 128 points

Important stats for ITA vs FIN Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif - 2 matches, 39 runs, 5 wickets

Mohammad Imran - 2 matches, 45 runs, 1 wicket

Ammad Khan - 2 matches, 42 runs, 1 wicket

Raaz Muhammad - 2 matches, 2 wickets

Baljit Singh - 2 matches, 42 runs

ITA vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Today

ITA vs FIN Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aravind Mohan, Hassan Ahmad, Peter Gallagher, Baljit Singh, Ammad Khan, Mahesh Tambe, Ravi Paul, Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran, Raaz Muhammad, Naveen Shahid

Captain: Amir Sharif Vice-Captain: Ammad Khan

ITA vs FIN Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravind Mohan, Peter Gallagher, Baljit Singh, Ammad Khan, Nathan Collins, Ravi Paul, Amir Sharif, Amjad Sher, Muhammad Imran, Raaz Muhammad, Naveen Shahid

Captain: Muhammad Imran Vice-Captain: Raaz Muhammad

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee