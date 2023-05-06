ITA vs FRA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Italy T10 match – May 6th, 2023  

Italy (ITA) and France (FRA) will face each other in Match No.1 & 4 of the ECI Italy T10 on Saturday, May 6. The Milan Cricket Ground in Milan will host the contest.

The match between the two teams will be the first of the five games that will be played on Saturday. France will go into the match as favorites since they are more experienced.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ITA vs FRA game:

#3 Zain Ali (ITA) – 8.5 credits

Zain Ali is a prolific cricketer and fantasy users should pick him for the ITA vs FRA match. He has played 16 T10 matches, and slammed 401 runs at a strike rate of 192.78. He also has 17 wickets to his name at an economy of 9.16.

#2 Jagmeet Singh (ITA) – 7 credits

Jagmeet Singh has played 1 List A match thus far, scoring nine runs and picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 6.60. In the T10 format, Singh has scored 295 runs from 55 matches at a strike rate of 115.83. He also has 66 wickets to his name at an excellent economy rate of 7.53. Hence, he should be picked for the ITA vs FRA match.

#1 Noman Amjad (FRA) – 8 credits

Noman Amjad has played 9 T20Is thus far for France where he has scored 115 runs at an average of 12.77 and a strike-rate of 100 with a top score of 27. He also has 12 wickets to his name from eight innings at an economy rate of 8.10. In 10 T10 appearances, Amjad has 143 runs and 10 wickets to his name. Hence, fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the ITA vs FRA match.

Poll : 0 votes